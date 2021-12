WEST CHESTER, PA — On Wednesday, Chester County joined communities across the nation in remembering those who died in 2021 without a place to call home. Just before sundown on what would be the longest night of the year, members of the Chester County community gathered in front of the Historic Chester County Courthouse to hear the names slowly read of the 13 individuals who passed away while living on the street. A pause of silence between each name allowed for a time of contemplation.

