ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Pastor's Corner: The Christmas feast

By By Pastor Terry Basham II
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoSAh_0dVDoGQy00

Every year just before Thanksgiving my wife will call the family together so that she can plan the menu for the two biggest eating holidays of our year. We decide each time what we are going to feast on. Usually for us it starts with the meat: a ham or brisket. Then the sides and finally the favorite – the pies. My father in law’s legendary quip in the family is that his two favorite pies were “hot and cold.”

So, on Christmas day we start the morning with presents and then we shift our focus to the food. The table is covered with a special cloth, matching festal plates and cups. The oven, stove and microwave are all whirling and beeping out the old Christian hymn, “Come and Dine.” There is the sound of my wife calling for help with this and that, and then there is the smell … The delicious aroma of a feast. Finally, at the appointed hour we are summoned from everything else no matter where or what we are doing – to the feasting table. We bow our heads for maybe a 60 second prayer and then BOOM. We feast.

Without sliding into the various views of feasting and attendant gluttonous negatives, I want to call upon you to feast upon the sumptuous salvation that is found ONLY in Christ. Jesus said, “I am the living water,” and he said, “I am the bread of life.” He said, “I am the way the truth and the life.” He said, “No man comes to the Father but by me.”

During Christmas week – no matter your financial or familial situation you can feast on Jesus. The apostle Paul said that he had been hungry for food and that he had starved but he never starved spiritually, because he had tasted the bread, water and flesh of life that was and IS, Christ Jesus. Jesus said, “What profit is there if a man gains the whole world, but loses his soul?” A full belly in a feasting house will keep you alive on earth but in the last day – only faith in the blood, death, and resurrection of Jesus will keep you alive forever in the glory world!

An old friend of mine asked me once, “Why do we preach Christ crucified?” Because I knew him, I did not answer because I knew better … He smiled and nearly shouted at me, “Because He died for our sins, and we, feast on Him, the Lamb of God!” We feast by faith on what Christ did on the cross, and then we walk by faith in the light of His glorious resurrection, going towards our own resurrection in the last day.

Friends, let us all in this week feast once again on the soul saving power of Christ. Call upon Jesus to save you, sustain you and help you.

“If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved. As Scripture says, “Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame.” For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile — the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call on him, for, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” (Romans 10:9-13 NIV)

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
outreachmagazine.com

The Mystery of God Becoming a Man

How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?” (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
RELIGION
marioncoherald.com

Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ

W. Herschel Ford was pastor of First Baptist Church of El Paso, Texas for many years. During the 1960s, he preached a sermon titled “Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ.”. Note it was not THE seven wonders of Jesus Christ. There are many, many wonders about Jesus Christ. But here are seven:
RELIGION
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Pastor#Christian
Lancaster Farming

Jesus Prayed for Future Believers

Today’s Word is a continuation of last week’s column from the Gospel of John, when Jesus prayed for his disciples and all future believers just prior to his arrest. You see above that the background and devotional texts are the same as last week’s, as we look at the important words prayed for us by Jesus himself.
RELIGION
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Figurative language in the Bible

Sending greetings and blessings to Jewish people who started their celebration of Hanukkah on Nov. 28. The celebration called the Festival of Lights will end on Dec. 6. The Hebrew meaning of the word Hanukkah is dedication. This celebration involves the reflection about their history and guidance from the wisdom of their faith. They share the joy of rituals and traditions with their family and friends. “The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle.” (Irving Greenberg, Rabbi, scholar, and writer). We are called to unity and to remember that all people who honor one God are brothers and sisters of faith.
RELIGION
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
arcamax.com

How can someone be a Christian and deny history?

Q: The war on Christmas is a real thing and it is hard to understand in America, a nation that once respected the message of this holiday. I am a music teacher and was teaching my students about the classic Handel’s Messiah. A few kids were offended and I have been forbidden by the principal, who claims to be a Christian, to teach anything having to do with Jesus, yet He is the reason for the season. How can she be a Christian and deny history? – D.T.
RELIGION
Pride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

Most urgent of the tasks given at Christmas, I believe, is the charge given to the Wise Men by King Herrod. “Then he sent them to Bethlehem saying, “Go and search diligently for the child; and when you have found him, bring me word so that I may also go and pay him homage.” (Matthew 2:8)
RELIGION
The US Sun

Inside why America tried to BAN Christmas as Puritans ripped ‘Foolstide’ & refused to mark holiday linked to Roman god

MUCH has been said about America's alleged "War on Christmas," and it turns out the first settlers actually fought against the holiday. The first settlers in the US not only did not celebrate Christmas, but they also banned it; they were strict Puritans and as such did not believe in celebrating holidays not mentioned in the bible.
FESTIVAL
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

103
Followers
137
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy