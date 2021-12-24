Pastor's Corner: The Christmas feast

Every year just before Thanksgiving my wife will call the family together so that she can plan the menu for the two biggest eating holidays of our year. We decide each time what we are going to feast on. Usually for us it starts with the meat: a ham or brisket. Then the sides and finally the favorite – the pies. My father in law’s legendary quip in the family is that his two favorite pies were “hot and cold.”

So, on Christmas day we start the morning with presents and then we shift our focus to the food. The table is covered with a special cloth, matching festal plates and cups. The oven, stove and microwave are all whirling and beeping out the old Christian hymn, “Come and Dine.” There is the sound of my wife calling for help with this and that, and then there is the smell … The delicious aroma of a feast. Finally, at the appointed hour we are summoned from everything else no matter where or what we are doing – to the feasting table. We bow our heads for maybe a 60 second prayer and then BOOM. We feast.

Without sliding into the various views of feasting and attendant gluttonous negatives, I want to call upon you to feast upon the sumptuous salvation that is found ONLY in Christ. Jesus said, “I am the living water,” and he said, “I am the bread of life.” He said, “I am the way the truth and the life.” He said, “No man comes to the Father but by me.”

During Christmas week – no matter your financial or familial situation you can feast on Jesus. The apostle Paul said that he had been hungry for food and that he had starved but he never starved spiritually, because he had tasted the bread, water and flesh of life that was and IS, Christ Jesus. Jesus said, “What profit is there if a man gains the whole world, but loses his soul?” A full belly in a feasting house will keep you alive on earth but in the last day – only faith in the blood, death, and resurrection of Jesus will keep you alive forever in the glory world!

An old friend of mine asked me once, “Why do we preach Christ crucified?” Because I knew him, I did not answer because I knew better … He smiled and nearly shouted at me, “Because He died for our sins, and we, feast on Him, the Lamb of God!” We feast by faith on what Christ did on the cross, and then we walk by faith in the light of His glorious resurrection, going towards our own resurrection in the last day.

Friends, let us all in this week feast once again on the soul saving power of Christ. Call upon Jesus to save you, sustain you and help you.

“If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved. As Scripture says, “Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame.” For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile — the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call on him, for, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” (Romans 10:9-13 NIV)