Snowmobile safety class scheduled for Jan. 29

Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
The Cheboygan County Sheriff Department will once again be offering a free snowmobile safety class from 9-4 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.

The class will be offered in the Cheboygan County Board of Commissioner’s Room at the Cheboygan County building — 870 S. Main St. in Cheboygan — on the downstairs floor. Participants need to enter at the north entrance of the building, nearest to the meeting room.

Students will need to bring a lunch with them to eat during the break of the class. Students must attend the entire class in order to receive their safety certificates.

Michigan law requires children 12 to 16 years of age that operate a snowmobile on public lands to take and successfully pass an approved snowmobile safety course.

This classroom course will also include a written test, so participants are asked to bring their own writing utensils to complete the test and take notes. Participants successfully passing the class will be awarded a snowmobile safety certificate.

Parents and adults are encouraged to attend with the students and take the course as well.

Class size is limited and pre-registration is required to participate. Those interested in taking the class will need to visit michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com to register for the class. Each interested student will need to sign up for an account on the Michigan DNR safety course website.

Once an account is created, scroll down and click “upcoming events” for the safety course type you are interested in. Then you can find classes taking place in the area. Once you find a class you are interested in taking, click "view," and then "register now."

The minimum age to attend is 12 years old.

Questions regarding the class can be directed to Sgt. Earl Manuel, Recreational Division at the Cheboygan County Sheriff Department, by calling (231) 627-8888.

