Tell us who you think wore the ugliest sweater to our fall Daily News All-Star photo shoot

By Tommy Cassell, MetroWest Daily News
 2 days ago

Recently, the Daily News welcomed local student-athletes into the lobby of its building for a socially-distant fall All-Star photo shoot.

We asked All-Stars to compete in an ugly sweater contests and these are the brave souls who elected to partake in our competition.

Help us below by voting for who you think wore the ugliest sweater.

Here are the contestants:

Shaw Downing, Franklin (field hockey)

Thomas Hirsh, AMSA (football)

Mia Luisi, Holliston (soccer)

Robert Payne, Holliston (football)

Ethan Saul, AMSA (golf)

Megan Webb, Wellesley (field hockey)

One vote is allowed per hour. Voting closes on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Tell us who you think wore the ugliest sweater to our fall Daily News All-Star photo shoot

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

