The San Francisco 49ers will face the Tennessee Titans in NFL action on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The 49ers come into tonight’s game having won their last two games and five out of their last six. Jimmy Garoppolo has been hot with Deebo Samuel picking up a ton of yards as of late. Meanwhile, the Titans will look to bounce back after a 19-13 loss to the Steelers as they go for their 10th win of the season.

