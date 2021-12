​​New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed off on a bill that extends the grace period for some families to work out a plan to catch up some of their utility bills. The bill unanimously passed the Legislature on Monday. It allows low- and moderate-income households until Mar. 15, 2022 to work out how to pay the back balances of their water, sewer, and municipal electricity bills.

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO