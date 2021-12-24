ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok is adding a new Live Intro feature, allowing users to add description boxes to their livestreams. The platform’s also taking an inclusivity-forward stance, allowing users to add their preferred pronouns to their profiles.

digitalinformationworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok has become such a massive platform in such a relatively short time, that it’s honestly astounding. There is absolutely no doubt that much of this success was carried forward by the youth of today, with Gen Z individuals considered to be the poster children for the platform. Kids usually have...

www.digitalinformationworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
uploadvr.com

Bigscreen Update Adds Dedicated Servers, Improved User-Hosted Room Streams

The latest Bigscreen update makes big improvements to user-hosted rooms and remote desktop capabilities when streaming, alongside an increase in room capacity and other changes. Shanks, one of Bigscreen’s developers, posted details of the update to Reddit. While there’s a lot of changes, the overwhelming theme of the update is...
COMPUTERS
CBS News

TikTok tops Google as the most visited website on the internet

For the first time, TikTok had surpassed Facebook and Google as the most popular destination on the internet, according to a technology firm that tracks online activity. In an analysis of web traffic this year, storage software company Cloudflare found that TikTok was the most visited website and most widely used social media platform. Cloudflare's ranking is based on how much web traffic a site generated in 2021.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Pocket-lint.com

Watch out, Twitch: TikTok is testing a desktop game streaming app

(Pocket-lint) - TikTok is apparently testing a new desktop game streaming software that will allow it to directly compete with Amazon-owned Twitch. Called TikTok Live Studio, it lets users broadcast live footage from games and other desktop applications. It is reportedly being tested with a select number of users across some Western markets, but its webpage on TikTok’s site has been taken down and now appears to be defunct.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intros
xda-developers

NewPipe 0.21.14 brings description snippets and a new “Add to playlist” option

NewPipe is an open-source YouTube client that lets you play YouTube videos on your smartphone without the YouTube app. This is helpful if you either do not like the YouTube app on Android or don’t have Google Play Sevices installed, which is a requirement for the YouTube app. In regions where Google services aren’t present or on phones from brands like Huawei that don’t come with them pre-installed, NewPipe can be a good YouTube app alternative. It’s also regularly updated with new features like the ability to stream DRM-free music and YouTube chapter support. Now, the latest NewPipe 0.21.14 update brings description snippets and an add to playlist option among other changes.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
makeuseof.com

How to Change Your Snapchat Display Name

Have you suddenly become bored with your current Snapchat display name? Maybe you're looking for a name that best expresses your personality? Whatever your reason, you can easily remedy this. Here's how you can change your Snapchat display name. What to Know About Changing Your Snapchat Display Name. Snapchat display...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly

Google teased some upcoming features for the Google Chat in Gmail a few months ago but didn’t exactly say when they will be made available to the general public. With less than a month left until the end of the year, Google revealed that the ability to ring someone directly using Google Chat in Gmail is now available on mobile.
INTERNET
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

8 great TikTok accounts from 2021 to follow

Maybe you’re new to TikTok, or perhaps you’ve been on the app for a couple of years and would like to find some new accounts to follow. While the algorithm does a shockingly great job of surfacing videos a user might like, it’s easy to get stuck in a bubble of repetitive content, so you’re seeing the same creators again and again or hearing one trending sound just a little too often.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy