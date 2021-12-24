TikTok is adding a new Live Intro feature, allowing users to add description boxes to their livestreams. The platform’s also taking an inclusivity-forward stance, allowing users to add their preferred pronouns to their profiles.

NewPipe is an open-source YouTube client that lets you play YouTube videos on your smartphone without the YouTube app. This is helpful if you either do not like the YouTube app on Android or don’t have Google Play Sevices installed, which is a requirement for the YouTube app. In regions where Google services aren’t present or on phones from brands like Huawei that don’t come with them pre-installed, NewPipe can be a good YouTube app alternative. It’s also regularly updated with new features like the ability to stream DRM-free music and YouTube chapter support. Now, the latest NewPipe 0.21.14 update brings description snippets and an add to playlist option among other changes.

