Photo of the Day: December 24, 2021

Christmas comes early as local taco restaurant Mojo’s Tacos opens in Thompson’s Station’s Tollgate Village. In a social media post they shared, “Just in for Christmas…Tacos in Tollgate! Yes, we are open….We are still waiting on our liquor license and if we get it in time, we’ll open for our first ever Christmas at Mojos!” Even though the restaurant is waiting on their liquor license you can still order beer.

THOMPSON'S STATION, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO