Nashville Public Health Department has confirmed the first case of Omicron Variant. In a social media post, they stated, “The Metro Public Health Department reports the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant among a Nashville resident. The case had recently returned from a trip to South Africa and was tested shortly after starting to feel symptoms. The case experienced mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. The individual had been vaccinated and received a booster dose.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO