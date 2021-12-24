Studio Tenn Cancels Remaining Performances of “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Due to COVID-19

Both Moulin Rouge! and Hamilton have canceled their Broadway performances for tonight, Friday Dec. 17, due to breakthrough Covid cases or positive test results. “Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway has been cancelled due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company,” the Moulin Rouge! producers said in a statement. The show is expected to resume on Saturday, December 18 at 2 p.m. at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The audience at last night’s performance was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled. The positive test result or results apparently had been received just prior to curtain. Hamilton had previously canceled this week’s Wednesday perfformance due to a breakthrough case. The cancellations are the latest in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, MJ and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical all canceled performances this week due to the surge in Covid cases. pic.twitter.com/Flgl7vepxu — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 17, 2021

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO