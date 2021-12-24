The 21 highest-ranked signees in Clemson football history and how their careers turned out

With 2021 soon coming to a conclusion a few weeks after the national early signing period and then just more than a month out from the second signing period, here's a look at the 21 highest-ranked signees in Clemson history.

The group includes six current Tigers and one who signed with the school in December 2021.

Defensive tackles and ends make up the largest portion with seven, followed by four wide receivers, three each of quarterbacks and offensive tackles and two each of running backs and linebackers.

Six players are on active NFL rosters and one is on injured reserve. Here are the rankings supplied by 247Sports.

► 1. QB Trevor Lawrence

School: Cartersville (Ga.)

Class: 2018

Stars/rating: 5/.9999

Ranking: 1st overall/1st QB/1st in state

College: 2018 national champion completed 758 of 1,138 passes for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 40 games over three seasons. Rushed 231 times for 943 yards with 18 touchdowns

Pro: First overall pick by the Jaguars, the rookie is 293-of-504 passing for 2,945 yards, nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games

► 2. SDE Da'Quan Bowers

School: Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Class: 2008

Stars/rating: 5/.99976

Ranking: 1st overall/1st SDE/1st in state

College: 150 tackles, 44.5 for loss, 19.5 sacks and 1 interception in 38 games over three seasons

Pro: Second pick (51st overall) by the Buccaneers in 2011, he totaled 69 tackles, 18 for loss, 7 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries in 53 games over five seasons.

► 3. DT Bryan Bresee

School: Damascus (Md.)

Class: 2020

Stars/rating: 5/.9995

Ranking: 1st overall/1st DT/1st in state

College: 36 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble in 15 games over two seasons

Pro: None. Can be eligible for the 2023 draft

► 4. DT Dexter Lawrence

School: Wake Forest (N.C.)

Class: 2016

Stars/rating: 5/.9992

Ranking: 2nd overall/2nd DT/1st in state

College: 131 tackles, 18 for loss, 10 sacks, 1 interception, 3 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble in 38 games over three seasons

Pro: The 17th overall pick by the Giants in 2019, he's totaled 139 tackles, 13 for loss, 9 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 46 games over three seasons

More on Lawrence: Clemson's dynamic duo stays loose

► 5. SDE Xavier Thomas

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Class: 2018

Stars/rating: 5/.9988

Ranking: 3rd overall/1st SDE/1st in state

College: 86 tackles, 27 for loss, 13 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 41 games over four seasons

Pro: None. He can be eligible for the 2022 draft

From 2020: Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas has his edge back

► 6. WR Roscoe Crosby

School: Union

Class: 2001

Stars/rating: 5/.9978

Ranking: 3rd overall/1st WR/1st in state

College: 23 receptions for 396 yards and 3 touchdowns in seven games over one season

Pro: None. Went undrafted in football, but was a third-round pick of the Royals in baseball.

From the archives: Roscoe Crosby's mom says son won't return to Clemson

► 7. DE Myles Murphy

School: Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.)

Class: 2020

Stars/rating: 5/.9965

Ranking: 7th overall/1st SDE/2nd in state

College: 73 tackles, 24 for loss, 12 sacks, 5 forced fumbles in 21 games over two seasons

Pro: None. Can be eligible for the 2023 draft

► 8. QB D.J. Uiagalelei

School: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)​​​​​​

Class: 2020

Stars/rating: 5/.9949

Ranking: 10th overall/1st QB/3rd in state

College: 265-of-459 passing for 2,973 yards with 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 21 games over two seasons. Rushed 126 times for 364 yards with 8 touchdowns

Pro: None. Can be eligible for the 2023 draft

► 9. WDE K.J. Henry

School: West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.)

Class: 2018

Stars/rating: 5/.9928

Ranking: 14th overall/3rd WDE/2nd in state

College: 71 tackles, 18 for loss, 8.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble in 33 games over four seasons

Pro: None. Can be eligible for the 2022 draft

► 10. OT Tristan Leigh

School: Robinson Secondary (Fairfax, Va.)

Class: 2021

Stars/rating: 5/.9921

Ranking: 14th overall/4th OT/1st in state

College: Played 20 snaps in two games this season

Pro: None. Can be eligible for the 2024 draft

► 11. RB C.J. Spiller

School: Union County (Lake Butler, Fla.)

Class: 2006

Stars/rating: 5/.9919

Ranking: 19th overall/4th RB/2nd in state

College: Rushed 606 times for 3,547 yards with 32 touchdowns in 52 games over four seasons. Caught 123 passes for 1,420 yards with 11 touchdowns. Returned 74 kickoffs for 2,052 yards with seven touchdowns. Returned 53 punts for 569 yards with one touchdown.

Pro: The ninth pick of the 2010 draft by the Bills, he rushed 712 times for 3,451 yards with12 touchdowns in 90 games over eight seasons (that includes playing just one game in his final year). He caught 198 passes for 1,484 yards with nine touchdowns. Returned 74 kickoffs for 1,754 yards with two touchdowns and 25 punts for 302 yards.

From the field to the sidelines: Clemson legend C.J. Spiller transitions from former 5-star prospect to recruiting 5-star guys

► 12. OLB Tony Steward

School: Pedro Menendez (Saint Augustine, Fla.)

Class: 2011

Stars/rating: 5/.9917

Ranking: 16th overall/1st OLB/5th in state

College: 102 tackles, 13 for loss, 4 sacks and 1 forced fumble in 35 games over four seasons

Pro: Drafted in the sixth round (188th overall) by the Bills, he made two tackles in seven games over one season.

► 13. RB Demarkcus Bowman

School: Lakeland (Fla.)

Class: 2020

Stars/rating: 5/.9909

Ranking: 20th overall/3rd RB/4th in state

College: Transferred from Clemson after rushing nine times for 32 yards in two games. This year at Florida he rushed 14 times for 81 yards in four games.

Pro: None. Can be eligible for the 2023 draft

► 14. WR Sammy Watkins

School: South Fort Myers (Florida)

Class: 2011

Stars/rating: 5/.9906

Ranking: 20th overall/4th WR/7th in state

College: 240 receptions for 3,391 yards with 27 touchdowns in 36 games over three seasons. Rushed 52 times for 339 yards with a touchdown. Returned 60 kickoffs for 1,376 yards with a touchdown in addition to six punts for 23 yards.

Pro: Drafted fourth overall in 2014 by the Bills, has 348 receptions for 5,509 yards and 34 touchdowns in 96 games over eight seasons.

► 15. WR Deon Cain

School: Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.)

Class: 2015

Stars/rating: 5/.9906

Ranking: 18th overall/2nd WR/8th in state

College: 130 receptions for 2,040 yards with 20 touchdowns in 40 games over three seasons.

Pro: Drafted in the 2018 sixth round (185th overall) by the Colts, he has nine catches for 124 yards in 15 games over three seasons.

► 16. OLB Stephone Anthony

School: Anson (Wadesboro, N.C.)

Class: 2011

Stars/rating: 5/.9905

Ranking: 21st overall/2nd OLB/1st in state

College: 254 tackles, 34.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 5 forced fumbles in 52 games over four seasons

Pro: Drafted 31st overall in 2018 by the Saints, he posted 152 tackles, 9 for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery in 62 games over five seasons

► 17. QB Cade Klubnik

School: Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Class: 2022

Stars/rating: 5/.9901

Ranking: 18th overall/1st QB/6th in state

High school: He finished his 39-game career completing 481-of-687 passes (70%) for 7,426 yards with 86 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He also rushed 216 times for 1,325 yards and 39 touchdowns. During his final two seasons as the full-time starter (he shared time as a sophomore with two seniors) he was 428-of-618 passing for 6,746 yards with 78 touchdowns and six interceptions. He ran 168 times for 1,054 yards and 27 touchdowns during that span.

College: TBD

Praise for Klubnik: Clemson coaches thrilled with what 5-star quarterback Cade Klubnik adds to the program

► 18. WR Tee Higgins

School: Oak Ridge (Tennessee)

Class: 2017

Stars/rating: 5/.9900

Ranking: 19th overall/2nd WR/3rd in state

College: 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and a school-record 27 touchdowns in 37 games over three seasons

Pro: Drafted in the 2020 second round (33rd overall) by the Bengals, he has 126 receptions for 1,743 yards with 10 touchdowns in 28 games over two seasons

From 2019: Mother’s love and persistence helped Clemson’s Tee Higgins become a star

► 19. OT Mitch Hyatt

School: North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)

Class: 2015

Stars/rating: 5/.9897

Ranking: 23rd overall/2nd OT/2nd in state

College: Started 57 of 58 career games, leaving Clemson with school records for games started and snaps played. Was a two-time All-American.

Pro: None. After going undrafted has spent time with the Dallas organization where he is currently on injured reserve.

► 20. OT Jackson Carman

School: Fairfield (Ohio)

Class: 2018

Stars/rating: 5/.9894

Ranking: 17th overall/2nd OT/1st in state

College: Played 40 games over three seasons with all 27 of his starts coming his final two seasons.

Pro: Drafted in the 2021 second round (46th overall) by the Bengals, he has started five of 14 games played with all five coming over his last five outings.

Tiger of a different stripe: Clemson's Jackson Carman sings, bakes and surfs ... and plays football, too

► 21. DT Christian Wilkins

School: Suffield (Conn.) Academy

Class: 2015

Stars/rating: 5/.9893

Ranking: 24th overall/6th DT/1st in state

College: 192 tackles, 40.5 for loss, 16 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles in 44 games over four years. Rushed 4 times for 13 yards with 2 touchdowns and caught 2 passes for 32 yards with a touchdown.

Pro: Drafted 13th overall in 2019, he has 167 tackles, 15 for loss, 6.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble in 44 games over three seasons. He's also caught two passes for two yards and two touchdowns, including one last Sunday.

Below are some notable names outside the top-21, but among the top-50 all-time signees and where they rank.

No. 24 -- WDE Ricky Sapp (2006, 5 stars, .9866 rating)

No. 27 -- CB Mackensie Alexander (2013, 5/.9853)

No. 28 -- QB Tajh Boyd (2009, 5/.9840)

No. 29 -- RB Will Shipley (2021, 5/.9839)

No. 30 -- WR Airese Currie (2001, 5/.9839)

No. 34 -- RB Tavien Feaster (2016, 4/.9816)

No. 35 -- CB Jeadyn Lukus (2022, 4/.9815)

No. 37 -- QB Deshaun Watson (2014, 4/.9794)

No. 38 -- WR Charone Peake (2011, 4/.9786)

No. 41 -- WR Justyn Ross (2018, 4/.9765)

No. 42 -- CB A.J. Terrell (2017, 4/.9745)

No. 45 -- WR Joseph Ngata (2019, 4/.9745)

No. 47 -- RB Keith Kelly (2000, 4/.9715)

No. 48 -- LB Tre Lamar (2016, 4/.9713)

No. 50 -- TE Jake Briningstool (2021, 4/.9713)

Eric Boynton is the recruiting writer in the state of South Carolina for the USA TODAY Network. Reach him by email at eric.boynton@shj.com and follow him on Twitter @ericjboynton.