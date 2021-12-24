ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Travis McCready & the Tramp to Perform New Year’s Show in Spring Hill

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VIP $100 – preferred seating, will include a meal, 2 drinks, champagne toast and the best NYE show in town. GA-$30-champagne toast...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: December 26, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

6 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve will be here soon. Here’s your guide to ring in 2022 as you say goodbye to 2021. Bicentennial Capitol Mall, 600 James Roberston Parkway, Nashville. The Five-Hour free Celebration Will Ring in the New Year with High-Energy Performances of The Lineup’s Biggest Hits and Once-In-A-Lifetime Collaborations of Some of the Greatest Country Music Songs of All Time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

See These Locals in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced that it will kick off the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda with a special performance by LeAnn Rimes. The Opening Spectacular will feature a re-mixed and re-mastered song created especially for the 2022 Rose Parade titled, “Throw My Arms Around the World.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Christmas Trees Decorated by Country Music Artists on Display at Opryland

As part of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 38th annual A Country Christmas event, Universal Music Group Nashville is hosting Parade of Trees, a display where their world-renowned artists have come together to showcase Christmas trees decorated by Grand Ole Opry members Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Josh Turner, Keith Urban, and Reba McEntire, along with Eric Church, George Strait, Luke Bryan, and Mickey Guyton.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Spring Hill, TN
Williamson Source

Leiper’s Fork Christmas Album Supports Local Community

Last year, Grammy-winning producer Peer Munck brought a group of Nashville musicians together to perform a collection of Christmas songs of their choice on an album to help raise funds for a local charity. The resulting album helped provide dozens of families in Williamson County, Tennessee with a hearty holiday feast and over 100 children with Christmas presents and clothes.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Studio Tenn Cancels Remaining Performances of “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Due to COVID-19

Studio Tenn has canceled its remaining shows for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” due to breakthrough cases of COVID. In a message posted to their website, they stated, “It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we are canceling the remainder of our performances for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Life Radio Play” due to breakthrough cases of COVID in our company.”
THEATER & DANCE
Williamson Source

Morning Source – Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Austin Grundberg, ELS Nashville. Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park in Fairview is offering a drive-thru light experience this year. ELS Nashville has partnered with the City of Fairview where attendees can delight in a 28-minute driving light show complete with animation and a visit from Santa at the end. The exhibit is open now until January 9th including Christmas Day but closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
POLITICS
Williamson Source

What to Know About Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Originating from downtown Nashville across multiple locations, Nashville’s New Year’s Eve event will be packed with high-energy performances celebrating the excitement and anticipation of a new year. Performers include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and Zac Brown Band and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga
Williamson Source

It’s Tacos for Christmas at Tollgate Village in Thompson’s Station: Mojo’s Tacos Officially Opens

Christmas comes early as local taco restaurant Mojo’s Tacos opens in Thompson’s Station’s Tollgate Village. In a social media post they shared, “Just in for Christmas…Tacos in Tollgate! Yes, we are open….We are still waiting on our liquor license and if we get it in time, we’ll open for our first ever Christmas at Mojos!” Even though the restaurant is waiting on their liquor license you can still order beer.
THOMPSON'S STATION, TN
Williamson Source

20 Places to Dine Out on Christmas Day

If you want to start a new tradition of eating out on Christmas Day or need a bite to eat after spending the day out visiting family or seeing a movie, here are a few places open on Christmas Day. Buca di Beppo-1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin. 877-955-2822 Open 11 am...
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Free Admission Day at Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is pleased to partner with the Ford Motor Company Fund for the museum’s 13th Ford Community Day, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Museum admission will be FREE from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday as a way to say “thank you” to the Middle Tennessee community and to reward lucky out-of-town visitors. Tours of Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B will also be free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Park ‘N Fly Nashville Closes

If you have a reservation or plan to use Park ‘N Fly, you may need to look for a new option this holiday season. The company provided indoor or outdoor parking when flying out of Nashville International Airport. In a social media post, they stated, “Our Nashville lot will...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy