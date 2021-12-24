Towns begin conceiving projects funded by American Rescue Plan money, but questions linger

It was like the light at the end of the tunnel, said Williamston Mayor Rockey Burgess.

The town, in the hopes of becoming a "bedroom community" for families, was poised to kickstart major development projects like fixing its sewer and water line. Banking on the possibility of growth, projects were conceived at the beginning of the year, hinging primarily on the release of the American Rescue Plan funds approved by the federal government in March.

With the first round of funding in the bank, towns now have the certainty and money to take a shot with a once in a lifetime trove of funding.

Earlier this year, 235 local municipalities in South Carolina were waiting for Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Administration to request $435 million in federal funds to recover from COVID-19 economic whiplashes.

While major cities like Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson could directly request the funds from the U.S. Treasury, small municipalities with a populace of less than 50,000 residents relied on the state government for their funds.

Back in August, Burgess told The Greenville News that delaying the funds could put local towns in a precarious position. Competition between municipalities for the same resources such as contractors, developed and workers could throw a spanner in the works.

On Aug. 27, McMaster requested the funds after weeks of deliberation and by October, Williamston received its first tranche of the funding.

Scott Slatton with the SC Municipal Association said that majority of local municipalities were still in the early stages of planning how they intend to spend their money.

"Water, sewer, broadband, premium pay, public safety expenditures, public health expenditures — those things are unquestionably eligible," Slatton said.

But some cities, Slatton said, have wondered if they could build a recreation project.

"And the question is: Where's it going to be built in terms of the demographics and the socio and the economic status of a particular part of the city? Who is it going to serve primarily? Is it going to be people who are in eligible census tracts? So there's a lot of specificities that have to go into determining whether or not these projects are eligible," he said.

In Pelzer, Mayor Will Ragland and city council are assessing similar questions and the kind of projects the city can spend the funds on.

"We are very excited," Ragland said. "Pelzer has dreams of restoring three historic structures, streetscapes."

But it was finding the balance between wants and needs, he said. "The exciting things may not be what we need first."

Ragland said the city will be taking input from residents and is likely to have a focus on water line projects.

What Williamston was able to do with the first round of funding

The first thing the town was able to do was buy its wastewater capacity back after paying Anderson County $300,000 to fully control its million gallons per day wastewater capacity.

Williamston owned and was allocated a capacity of 700,000 gallons per day. The rest was owned by the county and was something that the town cannot use.

The town's wastewater plant released an average of 500,000 gallons of water per day into the Saluda River, according to Burgess' estimates. But with more people and construction in the area, the amount of water released is likely to rise.

"All the mayors have tried their best to get that capacity back," he said back in August.

He explained that many counties in the state own a certain portion of city or town sewer plants. Counties do that in case a business moves into the area and opens a door for economic development.

But since Williamston is unlikely to see a major manufacturing entity in its town limits, the county, Burgess said then, is sitting on capacity they don’t need.

Exceeding the wastewater limit could also risk alarming the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"They could put a moratorium on us and not allow new construction," he said.

Burgess said the sewer project will have contractors and engineers before the end of the year after the bidding process for contracts starts.

City leaders also worry about inflation and the impact of a supply chain crisis on the workforce. Late November, McMaster signed an executive order to fight the supply chain crisis. The order eased upon and suspended certain state and federal regulations related to services performed by commercial drivers.

Additionally, there are costs attached to it.

"Since October, I have seen a 14% increase in inflation surcharges from my suppliers," said Burgess, who has a history of leading construction teams. "So, I know that we're gonna have the same thing whenever we bid on these projects."

"Everybody's going to be wanting to do projects, Slatton said. "And it's just going to be a matter of supply, and demand will be high demand and then a finite supply of people to do those kinds of jobs. So I expect those sorts of delays," he said. "But the good news is we have until 2026 [to use the money]."

Devyani Chhetri is the state government watchdog reporter. You can reach her at dchhetri@gannett.com or @ChhetriDevyani on Twitter.