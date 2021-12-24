ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Ask Angelia: Where is WYFF meteorologist Cedric Haynes?

By Angelia L. Davis, Greenville News
 2 days ago

Question:"We have been watching WYFF-TV for almost as long as it has been on the air. We watch the weather diligently and were proud that they have or had a great weather forecaster such as Cedric Haynes. Lately, we haven't seen him on air and was wondering if he is sick, transferred or what?"

Answer: Meteorologist Cedric Haynes left WYFF to take a job at another station in order to be closer to his family, said Kelly Hoffman, WYFF creative services director.

He announced his plan to leave WYFF on Twitter, saying that the weekend of September 24, 2021 would be his last on air there.

"It's been an honor to bring the western Carolinas & northwest Georgia weather over the past few years," he'd said. "Thanks for trusting me thru it all with your weather info."

He updated his status on October 1, announcing that he'd be returning home for his next opportunity.

"I am excited to announce I have accepted a meteorologist position at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, TN. I am very excited to be able to forecast for my home community and friends," he posted.

A WRCB news release said Haynes, a native of Dalton, Georgia, joined its Channel 3 Storm Alert Team in October as the noon and 4p.m. meteorologist "in his home area."

Haynes is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Ohio where he earned an Electronic Media degree. He studied meteorology through Mississippi State University where he earned his broadcast meteorology certification, WRCB said.

"His career path has taken him to Louisiana, Texas, Iowa, South Carolina, and now Chattanooga," WRCB said. "We are honored to have him on our Storm Alert team!"

Do you have a question you want answered? Send it to me at davisal@gannett.com or via mail to Angelia Davis, 32 E. Broad St., Greenville, SC 29601.

