Dabo Swinney: Clemson's season, despite challenges and setbacks, has been 'absolute blast'

Through all the gloom and doom concerning his program, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is smiling bigger than ever.

“I just don’t get it,” he said.

Clemson’s streak of six consecutive ACC championships has ended, and the Tigers won’t be in the four-team College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014-15 with a chance to win a third national championship during that span.

They started this season 3-3 against FBS opponents, matching the number of regular-season losses in the previous six years combined. Even those first three wins were unimpressive, failing to reach 20 points against the likes of Georgia Tech, Boston College and Syracuse.

The Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback never panned out as such.

The defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator left.

Nine players transferred out during the season.

Those challenges, Swinney insisted, have rejuvenated him.

“This is fun. It’s fun,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many people have been checking on me. They thought I was dying or something. I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ This is a blast. It’s an absolute blast.”

Clemson (9-3) will play Dec. 29 in the Cheez-it Bowl (5:45 p.m., ESPN) against Iowa State (7-5) in Orlando, Florida.

The latest falling pieces to the perceived crumbling of a dynasty happened earlier this month when defensive coordinator Brent Venables became coach at Oklahoma and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott became coach at Virginia. Swinney promoted from within, drawing some doubt and criticism, as he moved quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator and made analyst Wesley Goodwin and safeties coach Mikey Conn co-defensive coordinators.

For subscribers: Get to know Wesley Goodwin, the quiet, mostly unknown genius behind Clemson's defense

“It’s been the best couple of weeks of my life, really,” Swinney said upon announcing new roles on the staff, “just being able to see people that you love achieve something so special. I’m excited about it.

“You get to help them and see them get an opportunity. It's sad because you’re not going to be with (Venables and Elliott) every day, just like when (former quarterback) Trevor (Lawrence) had to leave (as the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars). I’m sad that he has to go, but, you know, he’s gotta go. But, man, I’m so excited for that next challenge and that next opportunity. That’s what life is all about.”

Clemson’s underachieving season includes a chance to win 10 games for an 11th straight time, five straight wins at the end by scoring an average of 36.4 points, a home winning streak of 34 games, seven straight wins against rival South Carolina and one of the best bowl games outside the New Year’s Six.

“We’ve not had a lot of adversity in a long time,” Swinney said. “I know we’ve had some disappointments in losing a playoff game, but we’ve had a lot of success. To go to six playoffs, to win six league championships in a row, seven out of 10 years, I think sometimes you can lose your appreciation for how hard it is and what it takes.

“... I know we’re expected to win, but I hope there will be a reset on the appreciation of winning and for our team, what it takes to win week in and week out, and how small the margin for error is.”

Swinney already has expressed his enthusiasm for spring practice and the incoming class of recruits, which includes Cade Klubnik, the top-rated quarterback prospect in the country. Klubnik led his high school team to a third consecutive state championship in Texas and is expected to compete with D.J. Uiagalelei for the starting job.

There are high hopes, too, that Uiagalelei’s significant progress in the second half of this season is a sign that 2022 could have him back in the Heisman conversation.

“We’re going to be just fine,” Swinney said. “It’s going to be a fun spring with a lot of energy and excitement and guys with new opportunities. We’ve got a heck of a football team coming back. We’ll do the best we can in his bowl game to rally them one more time.”