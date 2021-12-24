ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee hires Rian Harkins as new Community Development director

By Vicky O. Misa, The Shawnee News-Star
Part of the consent agenda this week, the Shawnee City Commission approved the decision to hire a new Community Development director.

Rian Harkins has been named for the post.

City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer said Harkins has considerable planning experience stemming from his affiliation with various governmental entities, working as senior planner for Stillwater, principal planner for Oklahoma City, Community Development specialist for Lincoln, Nebraska, and planning director for Freemont, Nebraska.

“He has also served in various planning capacities for consulting firms,” she said, “where he collaborated with a variety of clients and developed their comprehensive plans, ordinance and code amendments, blight studies, as well as subarea master and redevelopment plans.”

In his two most recent positions, Harkins focused on commercial district revitalization, strong neighborhood initiatives, and transportation planning, as well as plan review, zoning and subdivision review, and long-range planning projects, she said.

“Mr. Harkins’ career has equipped him with the skills and expertise necessary to succeed as The City of Shawnee’s Community Development Director, and his experience will without doubt be a great benefit to the entire community,” Weckmueller-Behringer said.

The position has been vacant since the summer.

Harkins is set to begin his role with the city Jan. 3.

