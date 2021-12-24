ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers Knock Off The Rockets In Indy

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs for the Rockets, they were led by Christian Wood, who had 22 points and eight rebounds. They also got...

Turner, LeVert lead short-handed Pacers over Rockets 118-106

Myles Turner had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Caris LeVert had 24 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 118-106 Thursday night. Turner made 14 of 18 shots as the Pacers hit 52.8% from the field. Chris Duarte scored 18 points and Jeremy Lamb had 16 for Indiana, which played without starters Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles tendon) and Domantas Sabonis (sore right calf).
Pacers final score: Pacers close out Rockets 118-106

A rocky third quarter performance flourished into a dominating fourth quarter showing for the Indiana Pacers as they pick up a win against the Houston Rockets. The Pacers outscored Houston 27-12 in the fourth, starting off 17-3 to flip the script after the Rockets had taken the lead heading into the fourth.
Rockets stopped by Pacers' zone defense in Jalen Green's return

INDIANAPOLIS — So eager was Jalen Green in his return to the court (and the Rockets’ starting lineup) after a month-long injury hiatus on Thursday that his foot came out of his shoe on one of the Rockets’ first defensive possessions. Green’s lost shoe could have been...
A fourth-quarter collapse: Takeaways from Rockets’ loss to Pacers

Even playing the second game of a back-to-back, Jalen Green’s return made the Rockets stronger than they had been in weeks entering Thursday’s game against a shorthanded Pacers team missing its top two scorers. And still, a fourth-quarter collapse at Gainbridge Fieldhouse handed the Rockets their third consecutive...
