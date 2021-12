UK authorities have brought in 67 people who were attempting to cross the English Channel on Christmas Day.Border Force agents took a group of people to Dover Kent in the early hours of Saturday, following an incident involving two small boats.French authorities also intercepted one boat on the same day. It is not known how many people were on the third boat.Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, Tom Pursglove, said people should not be trying to cross the Channel, and instead should be claiming asylum in the first safe country they reach.He said the Government was reforming...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO