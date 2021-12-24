Ribbon Cutting: MainStay Suites in Murfreesboro

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…for some people. But if you’re battling breast cancer, the holidays may understandably bring anxiety or stress. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, nervous or even scared that it won’t be the same. The truth is, it’s all right if it’s not the same as it has been in years past. Right now, life isn’t the same. You’re not the same. And that’s okay.

