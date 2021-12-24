Reasons to Add Atmos Energy (ATO) to Your Portfolio Now

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO