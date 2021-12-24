ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Reasons to Add Atmos Energy (ATO) to Your Portfolio Now

Zacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATO - Free Report) and its subsidiaries are engaged in regulated natural gas distribution and storage business. Solid contribution from residential customers, returns within one year of investment and customer additions will continue to boost the company’s performance. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The More This 6.8%-Yielding Monthly Dividend REIT Falls, the More I Buy

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was one of the harder-hit real estate investment trusts (REITs) by the pandemic. Its focus on owning experiential properties like movie theaters and other attractions has hurt it over the past two years. Many of its tenants have struggled to pay rent, which impacted the company's cash flow.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Fast-Growing 5G Dividend Stock?

The large-cap telecom REIT grew revenue and adjusted funds from operations in the double digits during the third quarter. American Tower's reasonable payout ratio should translate into many more years of dividend growth. At roughly 30 times this year's AFFO forecast, the stock is still fairly priced for long-term investors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ato#Duke Energy Corporation#Atmos Energy Corporation#Ato Free Report#Investments Atmos Energy
etfdailynews.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $126.00

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

Three of the 65 Dividend Aristocrats are real estate investment trusts. Realty Income and Federal Realty are retail-based; Essex Property Trust owns multifamily properties. Their devotion to decades of annual dividend hikes bodes well for buy-and-hold investors. Dividend Aristocrats are a royal court of S&P 500 stocks that have raised...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd

ACA - Free Report) provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days. Ranger Oil Corporation (. ROCC - Free Report) is an independent oil and gas company....
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Stock Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio

JBHT - Free Report) have been performing well lately, gaining 21.4% over the past six months. As a result, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s 10.1% rise in the same time frame. Let’s look into the factors that are aiding this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. You...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock Should Grace Your Portfolio

CHRW - Free Report) have been performing well of late, gaining 7.3% over the past six months. Evidently, the stock has outperformed its industry’s 3.7% growth in the same time period. Let’s look into the factors working in favor of this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. You can...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is National Storage (NSA) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Camden (CAC) Shares 2.9% Up on Dividend Hike: Worth a Look?

CAC - Free Report) board of directors has increased its quarterly dividend by 11%. CAC will now pay out a dividend of 40 cents per share, up from 36 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The raised dividend is payable Jan 31 to its shareholders of record as of Jan 14, 2022.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Citi Trends (CTRN) Now

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Reopening Recovery Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio, According to JPMorgan

With the reopening of the economy, several companies are witnessing a solid recovery. Among others, dating service providers are seeing increasing users on their platforms. As a result, investment bank JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is bullish on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Bumble (BMBL).The supply chain disruptions and high crude oil prices have widened inflation risks. The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November, and it could increase further. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve doubled the taper rate and expects three rate hikes next year.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Jabil (JBL)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy