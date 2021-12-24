Mercury Systems (MRCY) Stock Rises 10% on JANA Stake Build-Up

Mercury Systems Inc. MRCY, +10.27% shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO