Mercury Systems (MRCY) Stock Rises 10% on JANA Stake Build-Up

Zacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMRCY - Free Report) shares rallied 10.3% on Thursday after activist investor, JANA Partners LLC, revealed acquiring a 6.6% stake in the aerospace and defense contractor. In a filing with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission ("SEC") under Schedule 13D, JANA Partners revealed buying roughly 3.73 million common stocks of Mercury...

www.zacks.com

Mercury Systems Inc. MRCY, +10.27% shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index.
