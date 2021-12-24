'We can't wait to have you': Big E's works toward reopening in downtown Holland

HOLLAND — Ten months after announcing the restaurant would close indefinitely, ownership at Suburban Inns is working to reopen Big E's.

"We're scheduling and putting the team together," said CEO Brian Beukema, who took on the title after his brother, Peter, stepped down to start his own hospitality company last month.

Beukema added, while the restaurant is definitely returning, a timeline hasn't been nailed down.

"With the climate we're in right now, it's just changing from week to week," he said. "Hospitality professionals are extremely hard to come by these days — our industry was absolutely crushed by the pandemic.

"We have to make sure the facility is ready, our team is ready, our product is ready and we know we can deliver safety to our customers."

Ownership said it was time to "push pause" on operations in downtown Holland in February, along with two other Big E's locations, over wavering COVID restrictions like occupancy maximums and potential shutdowns.

"We don't want our employees to put their hopes and dreams on hold for us," Peter told The Sentinel at the time. "Right now, it's a game of kicking the can down the road and waiting until a day or two before to find out what we're doing for the next month, and that's not healthy for anyone."

The restaurant is owned by Suburban Inns, a Hudsonville-based hospitality company with several hotels in Holland, including the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express in Holland Township and the Courtyard by Marriott on Eighth Street, where Big E's is located.

At this point, reopening the restaurant means hiring a new staff, creating an updated menu and shifting focus.

"We're getting back into our niche of being a sports grill, but it needs to be easier to operate with less staff," Beukema said. "It's just the nature of the game. You can walk into any restaurant and apply for any position you'd like right now, so we're developing a model and redesigning the kitchen to be able to operate within those means."

According to Beukema, the restaurant's licenses are still active, including its liquor license, since it operates under the same umbrella as the bistro in the Courtyard by Marriott.

He's particularly excited about the changes downtown Holland has made over the past year to aid restaurants, like expanded access to outdoor patio spaces and a new social district.

"That's an amazing thing to have in the city of Holland," he said. "There are just more options, especially in the summertime. We could maybe put our chef on the patio and have more atmosphere with the smells and the sounds."

At the end of the day, Beukema is just looking forward to getting customers seated again.

"We can't wait to have you."

