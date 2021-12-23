During Holiday gatherings, be on the lookout for cognitive declines

As families return to in-person holiday gatherings after lengthy delays caused by the pandemic, cognitive changes in a loved one may be alarmingly apparent.

Visiting with parents and grandparents after being apart for a year or more may lead to the worrisome discovery that loved ones have undergone changes that are impacting their physical condition, thinking skills, or memory.

Melissa Dever, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, said the Association generally sees the number of calls to its 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 swell during and after the holidays when people visiting with friends and family become aware that something is not quite right.

“Our free helpline is staffed by trained clinicians around the clock to ensure that people looking for answers have somewhere to turn,” Dever said. “If a parent or other family member seems distracted or unable to follow conversation during the holidays or can’t seem to remember where to put dirty dishes, it can be very upsetting,” she said.

Those moments usually lead to a realization that a professional assessment should be scheduled. For immediate help, people can call the Association’s Helpline at 800.272.3900. Dever said if you continue to notice the problem, people should take their loved one to the doctor.

“Helpline calls often lead to local referrals to our chapter for additional resources such as education programs and care consultations with a social worker for individualized assistance,” Dever said.

Family members should never ignore indications of cognitive impairment. The Alzheimer’s Association has compiled a list of 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, which include:

· Memory changes that disrupt daily life, such as forgetting important events

· Difficulty completing familiar tasks, such as driving to routine places or following a favorite recipe

· Confusion with time or place, such as the date

· Misplacing things and being unable to retrace steps, such as putting ice cream in the medicine cabinet

For a complete list of tips and suggestions about how to have a safe holiday gathering, visit www.alz.org/help-support/resources/holidays.