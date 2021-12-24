ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers reminisce, bid adieu in 'Staples' sendoff

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Former Lakers stars such as Robert Horry and Metta Sandiford-Artest took part in a halftime...

Robert Horry
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
LeBron Upset After The Lakers 4th Loss In A Row, Admits Team Has No Chemistry

LeBron was noticeably upset following the Lakers 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and rightfully so. The loss marks the team’s fourth in a row and they now sit at 16-17. Thursdays game was also the last at the Staples Center before the “Crypto.com Arena” renaming. After the game, LeBron finally admitted the reason for the Lakers’ slow start to this season.
“I don’t put a word Dynasty”: Devin Booker on Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors

The National Basketball Association has scheduled the two best teams of the western conference who are also fighting for the top spot in the conference ranking go against each other on the eve of Christmas. The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will take up a challenge against each other at Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona on Christmas.
Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
Hawks star Trae Young reacts to LeBron James’ controversial COVID-19 post as he sits in protocols

The NBA has recently been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak. Many teams have been down as many as 10 players and have been forced to utilize the league’s hardship exception to replace some of their role players, and even stars. Both Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young have spent time in the NBA’s COVID protocols, with Young set to miss Atlanta’s Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks. In a since-deleted Instagram post, LeBron seemingly downplayed the effects of COVID-19. Amid the social media chaos, Young reacted to LeBron’s post.
Warriors take down Suns 116-107 behind 33 points from Steph Curry, improve to a league-best 27-6

One of the marquee Christmas Day games in the NBA this year featured the two teams with the current best top records, the Golden State Warriors (26-6) and Phoenix Suns (26-5). That one was close throughout, with 12 lead changes and eight times tied, and Phoenix led 62-58 at the half and was tied 84-84 heading into the fourth quarter, but Golden State pulled away down the stretch. And a big part of the Warriors’ eventual win was Steph Curry (seen above taking a second-half shot), who posted 33 points (on 10-of-27 shooting) with six assists, five three-pointers, four rebounds, three steals, and a block. Here are some of Curry highlights on the night:
