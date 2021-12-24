Lakers reminisce, bid adieu in 'Staples' sendoff

One of the marquee Christmas Day games in the NBA this year featured the two teams with the current best top records, the Golden State Warriors (26-6) and Phoenix Suns (26-5). That one was close throughout, with 12 lead changes and eight times tied, and Phoenix led 62-58 at the half and was tied 84-84 heading into the fourth quarter, but Golden State pulled away down the stretch. And a big part of the Warriors’ eventual win was Steph Curry (seen above taking a second-half shot), who posted 33 points (on 10-of-27 shooting) with six assists, five three-pointers, four rebounds, three steals, and a block. Here are some of Curry highlights on the night:
