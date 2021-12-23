ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Registered sex offenders: No new living in ZIP Code 62530 as of week ending Nov. 13

By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62530 in the week ending Nov. 13 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois...

sangamonsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Covid brought officers into conflict with normally law-abiding people – police

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown rules brought police into conflict with normally law-abiding citizens, the head of the representative body for officers has said.Restrictions imposed by the Stormont Executive to cut social contacts in a bid to slow the spread of the virus were left for police to enforce.While the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they adopted an approach of encouraging and explaining in a bid to make the public comply, there was also enforcement with fines handed out to those who broke the rules.The PSNI were criticised by some for not intervening when large crowds gathered in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
supertalk929.com

Virginian’s Set To Abide By New Laws In 2022

As we approach 2022, several new laws will go into effect in Virginia. Virginians will see a minimum wage boost from the current 9.50 cents per hour to 11 dollars per hour . That same law lays out requirements for later wage increases up to 15 dollars an hour by 2026. You can use some of that increase in pay to cover the cost of a new law increasing the minimum insurance coverage for drivers to thirty thousand dollars. And beginning January first, cosmetic manufacturers will no longer be allowed to test products on animals. This includes importing cosmetic products that were developed using animal testing, but prohibited in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Registered Sex Offenders#Zips
sangamonsun.com

Butler on subcircuit maps: 'If these aren’t going to be effective until 2024, then what is the rush?'

State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) isn’t sure what the hurry is when it comes to creating a new system of subcircuit maps for Cook County. Under the new mapping systems released earlier this month, the number of subcircuits in Cook County will increase from 15 to 20, due to the population growth in the Chicagoland area. The subcircuits will be substantially equalized to better reflect the population and demographic shifts that have occurred across the county during the past three decades.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy