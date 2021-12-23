ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Week ending Nov. 13: No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62545

By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62545 in the week ending Nov. 13 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP...

sangamonsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kankakee Daily Journal

New state laws taking effect Jan. 1

SPRINGFIELD – Minimum wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordable housing units will be allowed to keep pets. Those are just some of the more than 300 new laws that take effect in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders#Zip Code
The Independent

Covid brought officers into conflict with normally law-abiding people – police

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown rules brought police into conflict with normally law-abiding citizens, the head of the representative body for officers has said.Restrictions imposed by the Stormont Executive to cut social contacts in a bid to slow the spread of the virus were left for police to enforce.While the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they adopted an approach of encouraging and explaining in a bid to make the public comply, there was also enforcement with fines handed out to those who broke the rules.The PSNI were criticised by some for not intervening when large crowds gathered in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Multiple Mailboxes Broken Into In Northlake, Police Say

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Northlake said Monday that three mailboxes in the western suburb were broken into in recent days. The mailboxes are located at the U.S. Post Office, U.S. Bank, and City Hall parking lot in Northlake, police said. A city-owned white mailbox used to drop off residential water bills and other payments was also broken into, police said. The exact time of the break-ins is not known, but it appears they occurred after 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Day Saturday, police said. Anyone who deposited mail into any of the boxes after 4:30 p.m. Christmas Day is asked to contact...
NORTHLAKE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy