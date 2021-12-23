Week ending Nov. 13: No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62545

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — A California prisoner serving a life sentence for murder died Friday after he was found injured in a cell he shared with another convicted killer, authorities said. Abraham Morales, 37, was found unresponsive in the Kern Valley State Prison cell he shared with Charles Ramirez,...
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
SPRINGFIELD – Minimum wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordable housing units will be allowed to keep pets. Those are just some of the more than 300 new laws that take effect in...
There are three inmates sentenced to jail in Sangamon County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Thomas F. Bowman for residential burglary. Thomas F. Bowman spent more than three years incarcerated.
Several high profile murders shed light on a problem some experts believe is behind the recent surge in crime. Some reiterate that violent criminals are released from prison because of personal recognition ties just to commit more crimes. Police officers call the suspect in the murder of a 77-year-old Cheesman...
The Eastern District of Virginia is taking action against COVID-19 related fraud, including schemes targeting the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and Unemployment Insurance (UI) programs.
Niagara County sheriff’s deputies say a scammer has cheated a person out of money after claiming to be an energy provider rep telling the victim the bill was overdue, and utilities were about to be shut off. Deputies say that’s a red flag
The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown rules brought police into conflict with normally law-abiding citizens, the head of the representative body for officers has said.Restrictions imposed by the Stormont Executive to cut social contacts in a bid to slow the spread of the virus were left for police to enforce.While the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they adopted an approach of encouraging and explaining in a bid to make the public comply, there was also enforcement with fines handed out to those who broke the rules.The PSNI were criticised by some for not intervening when large crowds gathered in...
NORTHLAKE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Northlake said Monday that three mailboxes in the western suburb were broken into in recent days.
The mailboxes are located at the U.S. Post Office, U.S. Bank, and City Hall parking lot in Northlake, police said. A city-owned white mailbox used to drop off residential water bills and other payments was also broken into, police said.
The exact time of the break-ins is not known, but it appears they occurred after 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Day Saturday, police said.
Anyone who deposited mail into any of the boxes after 4:30 p.m. Christmas Day is asked to contact...
Comments / 0