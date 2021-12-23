Week ending Nov. 13: No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62545

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Northlake said Monday that three mailboxes in the western suburb were broken into in recent days. The mailboxes are located at the U.S. Post Office, U.S. Bank, and City Hall parking lot in Northlake, police said. A city-owned white mailbox used to drop off residential water bills and other payments was also broken into, police said. The exact time of the break-ins is not known, but it appears they occurred after 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Day Saturday, police said. Anyone who deposited mail into any of the boxes after 4:30 p.m. Christmas Day is asked to contact...

