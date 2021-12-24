First National Community Bank headlines. COVID cases surge in Georgia; climbing here, too. Dunkin due at former Regions site in West Rome. A lot of ‘new’ at the tennis center in 2022. Area Christmas services; weather anything but frightful.
Georgia COVID cases surging; regional cases rise from 77 on Tuesday to 147 on Thursday. Chattooga resident the latest area virus victim. 26 COVID patients in Rome hospitals Thursday, down 4. Free test sites closed today. Dunkin due at former bank branch comes down on Shorter...hometownheadlines.com
