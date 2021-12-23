Ramblings by Robert

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn “Monty Python’s Life of Brian,” the film closes as Brian, played by Graham Chapman, is crucified. Next to him, an incongruously chipper Eric Idle starts signing and whistling “Always Look At the Bright Side of Life” while dangling from his own cross. I’d just assumed the jape was simply broad...

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
‘Call the Midwife’ holiday episode to air Christmas Day on PBS

Zephryn Taitte knows that patience pays off. When the London-based actor was cast as Cyril Robinson in the BBC hit series, “Call the Midwife,” it was for a recurring role. The long-running series follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes, who starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady, has died aged 91, her family has confirmed. The Tony Award-nominated actress first appeared on screen aged 12, and enjoyed a career that spanned six decades. She was best known for playing the role of Truly...
In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
She Reads: The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen

“When you read this book, you will make many assumptions.You will assume you are reading about a jealous ex-wife.You will assume she is obsessed with her replacement – a beautiful, younger woman who is about to marry the man they both love.You will assume you know the anatomy of this tangled love triangle.Assume nothing.”  – “The Wife Between Us” “Twisted and deliciously chilling, Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen’s “The Wife Between Us” exposes the secret complexities of an enviable marriage– and the dangerous truths we ignore in the name of love,” a review from the back cover of “The Wife Between Us” reads,...
Call the Midwife cast discuss the Christmas special's most revolting scene

Call The Midwife featured a pretty graphic scene in its special Christmas episode. The day before her wedding, poor Lucille fell up the stairs while drunk, resulting in a swollen black eye. The answer was Dr Turner applying a leech to the facial bruise. Leonie Elliott, who plays Lucille, explained...
Joann Marie Mullett (Pavlich)

On Dec. 20, our beautiful mother joined her husband of 60 years (Gerald) into the life promised by Our Savior Jesus Christ. Joann’s devotion to her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life where God, family, and friends were focal. Outside of her faith she has many passions in life. Her orchard, gardens, and farm animals fed her family who she taught the skills of canning and freezing. Her gardens also fed many other families through her roadside market which gave her much joy and a little “spending cash .” Joann gravitated to the uncommon. She loves unusual flowers, trees, berries and enjoyed tinkering with food to make her own wines, vinegars, and cheeses. Her Polish pierogis, pies, and nut rolls delighted her friends and family and will continue to do so for generations. Later in life, her game of choice was Scrabble, in which her quick wit and nimble mind always found a way to win even against the most formidable opponent. She spent many hours into the night playing with her children and grandchildren. Our Mother was kind, generous, funny, frugal, complex, and ornery. She was and always will be a beautiful woman. God weaves her life into a unique tapestry that will continue to touch lives for generations. She will be loved and misses until we meet again in the garden path of life. Until then, we know that you and Dad are square dancing or doing the Polka in heaven. Joann was survived by her 7 children, Rosemarie(Kerry), Kathleen(Mark), Delores(Bill), Joseph, Beth(Dan), Gerald(Karen), Denise(Mike), her 16 Grandchildren, and 20 Great-grandchildren.
Mark R. “Top” Flower

Mark R. “Top” Flower, 49, passed away Dec. 18, due to complications from COVID-19. Mark was a U.S. Army veteran with 21 years of service, serving in Kosovo and Kuwait. He was employed at DHL as a supervisor and was involved with the Barberton Jaycees for many years. Mark loved cooking, making pizza and Stromboli with his granddaughters. Preceded in death by his step-father, Bob Doan and sister, Pamela Troutman. Mark is survived by his wife of 24 years, Vicki; mother, Claudia Doan; daughters, Tanya (Jeff) Holcomb and Angela (Nicholas Coapstick) Betts; son, Patrick R. (Chelsea) Betts; grandchildren, Tristin Begley (Josh Staats), Quinn and Sage Coapstick and Colton Betts; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Staats; brothers, Bruce A. (Monisha) Flower and Anthony (Laura) Flower; step-sisters, Cindy (Tim) Morlan and Traci Spalty; step-brother, Robert Doan Jr.; along with many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mark’s name to a veteran’s charity of one’s choice.
