We have the following results from WWE’s SuperShow event (house show) that took place on Sunday night live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Unfortunately, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, multiple wrestlers such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E. and more were unable to compete at the show. Therefore, WWE called an audible and had to change the card with a couple surprises such as “The Rated R Superstar” Edge appearing, along with Kevin Owens and more.

