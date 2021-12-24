ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Testing Ground: Doppler Alarm Clock not ready for prime time

By Andrew Gaug
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 2 days ago
The Doppler Sandman Alarm Clock is shown in this undated photo.

How much do you want your clock to do?

If you’re a smart clock enthusiast, you likely want it to accomplish everything under the sun, from waking you up to turning on your lights and telling you the weather to playing music with lush sound.

In the past, Testing Ground has looked at several smart clocks with varying results. The Loftie Alarm had an easy, compact design with a focus on getting you off of your phone before bed. With no buttons on its interface, the Hatch Restore clock was a pain to figure out.

The opposite of both of those clocks, the Doppler Clock by Sandman ($199, sandmanclocks.com) is not compact and has a large interface with huge buttons and bigger speakers for better sound.

After trying out those smaller clocks, I’ll say that it’s nice to have a clock that you can read from across the room. It’s also customizable, with the user able to change the display colors as well as an automatic dimmer that adjusts the brightness according to the light in the room. The sound also delivers, with a nice mix of treble and bass, but it can’t be adjusted.

One of my favorite features works very well: six USB ports for charging various devices. They all worked great and helped free up a lot of plug space in my room.

If you’ve had problems setting up or connecting a smart clock in the past, the Doppler helps by having a friendly voice lead you through what you have to do right from the start.

These basic functions are nice. But it fails when it comes to some of the features that make it smart clock. The makers advertise that it uses Amazon’s Alexa voice commands with the clock’s multiple microphones, but it never worked for me. No matter what I did, it always appeared offline in my Alexa app. When I would push down on the microphone button, it would also appear as not being able to be used. I still haven’t got it to work, and the app that comes with the clock provides no help.

While the sound was impressive, the Bluetooth connection was frustrating. Sometimes it would connect easily and play, and other times it would appear to be connected and while the music on my phone showed that it was playing, nothing was coming out of the speakers. This problem would require unpairing and pairing my Bluetooth connection again and again. In the year 2021, this should not be a problem, especially with a clock at a premium price.

According to the Doppler’s site, future features are coming to the clock and its app. That makes me think that if you’re interested, you should wait until the wrinkles are ironed out of this. There’s a lot of potential for this clock, but it’s not there yet.

  Updated Dec 24, 2021

  • Updated Dec 24, 2021

IN THIS ARTICLE
