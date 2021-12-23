ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Hiker found dead in Grand Canyon National Park

  • A hiker was found dead in Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday.
  • The deceased, identified as 57-year-old Arizona resident Ralph Stoll, was reported missing on Tuesday morning after not returning from a hike.
  • The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death.

A hiker was found dead in Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The deceased, identified as 57-year-old Arizona resident Ralph Stoll, was reported missing on Tuesday morning after not returning from a hike.

An aerial search was initiated on Wednesday, and Stoll’s body was discovered about 200 feet below the Boucher Trail at approximately 10 a.m.

The NPS describes the Boucher Trail as a secluded trail that is challenging for “even experienced canyon hikers.”

The NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death.

