Even though the PS5 has been "available" for over a year, the console remains exceedingly scarce. It's still not showing up on store shelves, at least not normally, and online stock gets snatched nearly instantly. Now, the holiday season is upon us and plenty of people are scrambling to find the system and make their loved one's holiday dreams come true. It's not that easy to do, but you can still find the PS5 or PS5 Digital in time for the holidays if you are vigilant and get a little guidance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO