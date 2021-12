Shortly after Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC earlier this month, Xiaomi announced that its upcoming flagship Xiaomi 12 will feature the new chip. While the company didn’t reveal any other information about the device, we’ve learned quite a bit about it through various leaks. So far, we’ve learned that the Xiaomi 12 could feature three 50MP cameras and a periscope zoom lens and it might run MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. Now, leaked renders of the device have surfaced online, giving us our first look at its design.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO