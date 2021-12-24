ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What’s the Darkest Animated Christmas Special?

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6m5l_0dVCyRXY00
What do all these Christmas shorts have in common? In their own special ways, they're sinister as all hell.

It’s increasingly common practice these days to ask if a film “still holds up.”

That question refers to: A) Whether the film is as good (however you define that) as we all remember. Are the jokes still funny? Do the action sequences look cheesy? Are the effects so archaic as to distract your suspension of disbelief?

But also: B) Whether the film’s sensibilities “play” to a modern audience. Is it inclusive and self-aware? Does it stereotype certain people or ethnicities? If Twitter found out you spent Friday night watching it, would you be “canceled”?

More often that not, films that pass tests “A” and “B” are worth keeping around. Which is great. Old movies are inherently educational and unite generations. There is one brand of film, though, whose permanence seems to defy this logic entirely: the animated Christmas special.

Their names and songs are iconic. Frosty, Rudolph, Charlie Brown, the Grinch. ABC airs their specials every year, ensuring they’ll never fade into obscurity, and try as production companies (and now streaming services) might, they’ll never truly be replaced. All of them are shorts that clock in at strange run-times like 43 minutes, about half are stop-motion and according to our most recent appraisal, they’re all super dark.

Not “bad” dark, mind you. Not, “Sheesh, we should probably turn this off, these views are retrograde and embarrassing.” They’re still Christmas specials, after all. But they’re just weird. Most of these shorts feel like the writer’s room was headed up to pitch their storyboard to a network executive, but got stuck in the elevator without food or water for 15 hours, and by the time they finally got out, had deliriously changed major plot-points. These are half-remembered bad dreams, where Santa is often sick or annoyed, monsters and warlocks patrol faux-European villages, and elementary schoolers must stage doomed Christmas productions on paltry budgets. There’s even, as we discuss at length, a fair share of murder.

Below, we’ve done our best to make sense of these dark yet unquestionably classic Christmas specials. We’ve failed miserably, probably, though that might’ve been the point. Do they hold up? Of course they do, in their own macabre, jingling, jangling way.

8. Father Christmas (1991)

This was made by the same folks behind The Snowman, the Raymond Briggs picture book that was turned into an Oscar-nominated animated short film. That tale takes place in a stunning, dialogue-less dreamscape, as a young boy’s snowman comes to life and flies him on an aurora borealis highway over England and Norway to an arctic forest. The short is a well-earned rumination on the fleeting magic of childhood and snowfall.

Father Christmas, meanwhile, is an unnecessary, irreverent, booze-fueled romp through Europe by a swearing Santa who lives in a flat with his house cat in contemporary Britain. Father Christmas decides he needs a long vacation before Christmas, and gets drunk, eats lots of French fries and rubs shoulders with chorus girls everywhere from Paris to Vegas before eventually getting his act together. Before signing off, he wishes viewers a “Happy blooming Christmas,” which was edited out of the American version, along with moments where his plumber’s crack is showing and he nurses a hangover. This film is dark enough to make this list, but ultimately harmless. Father Christmas just needed to unwind a bit. Make sure you watch the British version.

7. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

The director/writer/composer duo of Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass were the kingmakers of stop-motion animation in the mid-20th century, specializing in spherical figurines, vivid landscapes, and … twisted festive plotlines. Plop a grown, unbiased adult down for a viewing of Rudolph, and it’s unlikely they’ll walk away feeling regaled by a tale of determination in the face of bigoted adversity. If that was the intent, as the song and propaganda around this animation suggests, this film could’ve accomplished it without all of its “bad batch of shrooms” material, which includes side plots involving a 50-foot Yeti called “The Bumble” and his pursuer, an (apparently beddable?) explorer named Yukon Cornelius, plus an island of broken, waddling dolls governed by an unexplained and irascible winged lion. Add that to the premise — a gym coach won’t let the town’s best player on the team because of the color of a body part, and the local autocrat (Santa Claus) only overrules him when some freak weather appears — and there’s a whole host of craziness going on here. Still, nearly every character finds redemption in the end, and sometimes weird is good.

6. The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

More Rankin and Bass. Here’s what happens: Santa decides to take the year off because he’s feeling under the weather and doesn’t think people will notice if he doesn’t show up. Mrs. Claus recruits two elves (Jingle, Jangle) to meet with the common people and prove that he’s making a terrible mistake. They get shot off a reindeer after flying directly through a fight between two weather … gods(?) named Heat Miser and Snow Miser, and wind up in a fresh-off-the-’60s American town called “Southtown, USA,” which is inexplicably populated by white people alone, and white people, mind you, who talk like they were reared under a bridge in Coney Island. By some bizarre stretch of events and logic, Santa comes down to this Mississippian town, which is experiencing a day of snowfall. Mother Earth is involved, there are numerous musical numbers, a local dog pound holds tremendous sway over public policy, and Santa sneezes through all of it. This is also one of the rare entries in the Christmas Special canon where Santa just blatantly presents himself to the world. He rides right down Santa Claus Lane at the end, which undermines the timeless Christmas theorem that “seeing isn’t believing.”

5. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

For starters, this is the greatest Christmas special ever, and one of the greatest animated shorts of all time. The Schultz estate has made some questionable decisions in the last couple decades, but this film (along with A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown) is an enduring reminder of what the Peanuts franchise was at the peak of Charles Schultz’s powers: a bitingly funny and depressing universe where children voice the seasonal anxieties of adults and participate in activities simply as a way of marching on with their lives. In Christmas, Charlie Brown and friends struggle to produce an under-budgeted nativity play. The suburb they call home is postmodern, in flux, and replacing things green and hearty with commodities aluminum and shiny. It’s a dark film in that it pokes at the belly of a forlorn society, searches for the navel, and really finds it. You might cry, and that’s okay. Snoopy’s also on his worst (best) behavior in this one.

4. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Rankin and Bass by way of Bethlehem. Aside from “pa rum pum pum pum,” the most famous quote from this one is likely “I hate all people,” uttered over and over again by the titular protagonist, Aaron. The story begins with a group of bandits murdering Aaron’s parents, stealing most of their livestock and burning the family farm to the ground. (One of the men kills Aaron’s dad by throwing a knife at his chest. It’s an amazing toss.) Orphan Aaron then absconds to the desert with the remaining animals, where’s he kidnapped into a circus caravan operated by a rotund grifter named Ben Haramed. Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus bemoans “the special’s dour storytelling” — and it is a startlingly upsetting way to spend 25 minutes — but TLDB ranks at the middle of the pack because none of the narrative’s violence feels too extraneous or contrived. This is a backwater province of the Roman Empire, during the reign of the mighty Caesar Augustus. Getting your farm burned to ashes was a rite of passage.

3. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

Absolutely ridiculous. Rankin and Bass’s magnum opus. This tale endeavors to tell the origin story of Santa Claus, through narrator Fred Astaire, who plays an arctic mailman. Basically, a baby named “Claus” is left on the doorstep of an tyrannical mayor’s palace in a sun-less Bavarian village called Sombertown. The mayor (who’s named Burgermeister Meisterburger) orders his British stooge (who’s named Grimsley) to bring the baby to something called an “orphan asylum.” Grimsley ends up leaving him for dead in a mountain range that’s patrolled by an evil warlock, only the kid’s taken care of by the animals, who deliver him to a homeschool in a neighboring valley run by an elf queen and several elf brothers. He learns to make toys there, eventually tries bringing them to Sombertown, has kids sit on his lap and promises to give them toys ONLY if they kiss him (agh!), there’s a toys ban, he meets a teacher who gets a three-minute (?!) psychedelic 1970s sing-along when she thinks Kris (oh, the elf queen named him Kris Kringle, by the way) is being sentenced to death, he escapes with the warlock, who eventually comes to the light, and oh, he also has a penguin friend throughout the entire movie, who somehow made it from the South Pole to the North Pole, and definitely deserved his own animated special. Kris eventually goes to the North Pole with the elves, makes them build a castle for him (and toys, for eternity) while he and his wife get fat. It is beyond comprehension that a room of human beings okay’d this as the origin story for the planet’s most beloved mythical character.

2. Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

The most dramatic character arc and redemption story here, and Dr. Seuss gets lots of props for pulling it off — the heart “grew three sizes that day” moment is real and wonderful and iconic. But the places we have to collectively go as an audience to reach it are incredibly uncomfortable. The Grinch’s treatment of Max is despicable, his efficiency on the night of the heist is bone-chilling, and his disgust for Christmas (however rectified, by the end) has given Christmas-haters the world-over an anti-hero in the same class as Scrooge.

1. Frosty the Snowman (1969)

Frosty knew what was coming:

Frosty the Snowman

Knew the sun was hot that day

So he said let’s run

And we’ll have some fun

Now before I melt away

This is the only special on this list with a death scene for a beloved character. Yukon Cornelius falls into the pit during his tussle with the Bumble, but survives. At least that “death,” though, would’ve involved some nature of dignity and sacrifice. Frosty is literally murdered by an elementary school magician who had a bad day and lost his hat. He melts slowly, Indiana Jones-style, in front of his best friend, a girl named Karen, after the magician locks them in a greenhouse and cackles outside. Forget that Frosty’s made of Christmas snow. Forget that he comes back to life four minutes later. An eight-year-old watched his face droop down into his shoulders. Imagine the screams? We shouldn’t have to. Especially at this time of year.

Comments / 3

Related
InsideHook

How Krampus, the German Christmas Demon, Took Over America

Here in America, we traditionally think of Christmas as being a sweet, cozy holiday full of niceties: brightly wrapped presents, twinkling lights, a genteel old man in a red suit who appears to give you presents, visions of sugar plums, that sort of thing. Sure, there’s the threat of a lump of coal in a stocking, used to keep naughty children in check, but that’s still pretty tame compared to the horned, anthropomorphic goat demon with an affinity for schnapps who shows up to whip misbehaving children with a bundle of birch branches, toss them into a large sack and — depending on which variation of the legend you subscribe to — either eat them or drag them to hell.
ENTERTAINMENT
InsideHook

The 20 Best Christmas Beers, And the Perfect Occasion for Each

Whether you’re celebrating with loved ones or trying to get yourself through a blue Christmas, you’ve probably got a reason to drink during the holidays. But it can’t always be eggnog or that fancy bottle of Scotch you’ve been saving for a special occasion. Sometimes — dare we say oftentimes — the situation calls for a beer.
DRINKS
iheart.com

VIDEO: Look what this family found in their Christmas Tree !

This isn’t what most people ask for under their Christmas tree. The owner of a reptile rescue service in South Africa was called to a home in the Western Cape area after the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in their Christmas tree. Gerrie Heyns says he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches. He posted a YouTube video of himself capturing the snake with a pair of specialized prongs, and later posted another video of him releasing the serpent into the wild. He says the incident is the first time he’s been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Astaire
Collider

Why ‘Seinfeld’s Mean-Spirited Festivus Episode Stands Out in a Landscape of Sappy Christmas Specials

If an award were to be given to the best fake holiday of all time, it would surely go to Festivus, the Christmas alternative made famous by Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) in the classic 1997 Seinfeld episode, "The Strike." And how could it not? With zany Festivus traditions like the Airing of Grievances, the Feats of Strength, and an aluminum pole in place of a traditional Christmas tree, Festivus is unparalleled in terms of both humor and sheer ridiculousness.
TV SHOWS
Williamson Source

Our 10 Favorite Christmas Movies

Everybody has their favorite holiday movies. The ones they watch every year to get them into the spirit of things. Some have to watch the classics, others are into comedies, or romances, or even horror movies. There has been something made for everyone. Here are some movies from many different genres that bring a Christmas smile when watching them.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Story#Christmas Elf#Christmas Special#Twitter#Abc#Faux European
The US Sun

What happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story?

RALPHIE, from the 1983 film, A Christmas Story, is an icon for the holidays. Although fans of the movie may only know Ralphie as kid with a lust for a Red Ryder BB gun, he is a whole new man today. Who is Ralphie from A Christmas Story?. At the...
MOVIES
The Independent

The 20 greatest Christmas films, from Home Alone to Die Hard

Christmas is a time for family, food, forgiveness… and films.Whether it’s because you’ve eaten so much you’re temporarily unable to move from the sofa, or you just need a break from having the same awkward conversations with your relatives, there’s nothing quite like settling in with a box of Quality Street and a festive classic. And for those of us whose Christmas plans have been scuppered by the pandemic, movies will be even more of a comfort than usual.Here are the best of them – ranging from pure schmaltz to low-key drama – ranked.20) The Santa Clause (1994)When Tim Allen’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Movies
Rutherford Source

New Hallmark Holiday Movies to Watch

If you’ve been to the parades, tree lightings and you need a night in, Hallmark has all of the feel good movies of the season and you can even see local Kimberly Williams Paisley this season. Here’s a list of new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and...
MOVIES
Mens Journal

Classic and Unconventional Christmas Movies to Watch Again and Again

It may not be filed under classic Christmas movies, but it’s hard to resist Die Hard around holiday time. It has something for everyone: action, comedy and it actually takes place on Christmas Eve! You may have to debate your family about what to serve at dinner or what sports to watch, but when it’s time to put on a movie, you likely won’t get much of an argument about the flick that helped make Bruce Willis a star.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Die Hard Christmas film debate is damaging our enjoyment of cinema

The holidays are meant to be a time of peace, but there’s one annual battle that continues to rage. Apparently, we just can’t get enough of arguing over whether Die Hard is or isn’t a Christmas film. Things reached their peak three years ago, when 21st Century Fox, the studio behind the 1988 action classic, released a new trailer declaring, tongue firmly in cheek, that Die Hard is the “greatest Christmas story ever told”. Next, Sky launched its own dedicated poll, hoping to settle the question once and for all. Here’s an alternative answer: it really doesn’t matter. Not...
MOVIES
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy