Tax notices sent to residential and businesses owners in both the City of Natchitoches and the Parish of Natchitoches are expected to yield $37.4 million this year to fund governmental operation. That’s a decrease of $164,359 over last year. The tax bills, approximately 27,603 in all, are due by Dec. 31. If not paid by the last day of the year, interest is assessed to those considered delinquent. The property tax rates that appear on your bill are listed as millage rates.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO