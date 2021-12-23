ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Women's Irish Open: Tournament to return in 2022 after 10-year absence

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Women's Irish Open will be played next year for the first time since 2012 when it is staged as part of the Ladies European Tour. Catriona Matthew, captain of the victorious European team in the Solheim Cup in September,...

