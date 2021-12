Q: My children are too young to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Is it safe to get together with our extended family for Christmas?. A: For many families, the holidays are about getting together with relatives and friends, but children younger than 5 years old are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. And, even though children ages 5 and up can get vaccinated, it takes two weeks after the second dose to be fully protected.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO