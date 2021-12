Billy Napier had tremendous success at Louisiana Lafayette for four season before finally deciding to leave and take the Florida Gators job. Napier had enough success after two seasons to begin receiving interest from other programs. His success after three seasons, when he had gone 21-4 in 2019 and 2020, led him to be mentioned for numerous jobs. But Napier stayed with the Ragin’ Cajuns for a fourth season.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO