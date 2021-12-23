A Castle for Christmas, The Night Before Christmas and aviation-themed foods

The FHS Theater Department presents “’Twas the Opening Night Before Christmas” on Dec. 17 and 18, at 7 p.m., in the Franklin High School Fine Arts Center. The story centers around a church play in which the players are not prepared, the producer’s big plans are over budget, the directors are engaged in a power struggle, the chorus keeps clucking away, and all the while the pastor’s hopes to raise funds to help the homeless hang on a wing and a prayer. Will the show fly in time? Or will it be left grounded like the wingless angel who wants only to reach for the stars? Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Robert Jessup at (828)524-6467. Pictured are (L-R) Sasha Widman, Lisbeth Dominguez Martinez, Chloe Tarter, Gage Pendergrass, Augustine Stockdale and Bradley Steinmetz. Photo by Vickie Carpenter.

FRANKLIN, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO