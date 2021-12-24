ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Dozens involved in car pileup on icy interstate in Wisconsin

Mark,wi
2d ago

I was traveling down to LaCrosse, roads went from good to ice crapola in minutes. Just pulled off hyway till they salted. if you live up here know how fast thing can change, really no one's fault.

HO HO GO
2d ago

I usually deliver in Eau Clair every week..Before I go home..Glad I took the week off this week .

wignapper
2d ago

most are semis. go figure. some of them truck drivers are the worst I've ever seen.

Two dead in submerged car as heavy rain drenches California

LOS ANGELES — Heavy overnight rains in Northern California left two people dead in a submerged car as authorities on Thursday ordered evacuations for a fire-scarred Southern California canyon area because of possible mud and debris flows. Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, rescued two people who...
