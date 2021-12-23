ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holland, IL

No new registered sex offenders living in New Holland by November

By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in New Holland in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. New Holland is home...

sangamonsun.com

TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
sangamonsun.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release three inmates sentenced in Sangamon County during week ending Dec. 25

There are three inmates sentenced to jail in Sangamon County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Thomas F. Bowman for residential burglary. Thomas F. Bowman spent more than three years incarcerated.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
sangamonsun.com

Menard County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during Q1 2022

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Menard County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the first quarter of 2022. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Prosecutors pouring through 100k texts from couple in Washington County baby death case

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Prosecutors in Washington County said they’re going over 100,000 text messages sent between a couple in the months leading up to their baby’s death. Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis faced a judge in court today and listened as a detective read pages of graphic texts that they exchanged, often referring to their baby by explicit names and showing anger that he wouldn’t stop crying.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Virus brought police into conflict with those normally law-abiding – police body

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown rules brought police into conflict with normally law-abiding citizens, the head of the representative body for officers has said.Restrictions imposed by the Stormont Executive to cut social contacts in a bid to slow the spread of the virus were left for police to enforce.While the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they adopted an approach of encouraging and explaining in a bid to make the public comply, there was also enforcement with fines handed out to those who broke the rules.The PSNI were criticised by some for not intervening when large crowds gathered in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
News 8 WROC

87 COVID-19 cases reported inside Monroe County Jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported 87 cases of COVID-19 inside the Monroe County Jail Monday. Of those active cases, 56 are inmates at the jail. According to the sheriff’s office, all inmates in the jail are tested weekly. Staff members are tested “on a regular basis.” Beginning Monday, kitchen and […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
UPI News

Police investigate video linked to Windsor Castle crossbow suspect

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- British police are investigating a video linked to the masked intruder armed with a crossbow who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The video, which was obtained by The Sun, was reportedly sent from a Snapchat account belonging to suspect Jaswant Singh Chail to his friends just 24 minutes before he was arrested Christmas morning.
WASHINGTON, DC
sangamonsun.com

738 inmates held at Lincoln CC in September

Lincoln Correctional Center had an inmate population of at least 738 in September, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The Illinois facility with the most current inmates is Stateville Correctional Center with a total of at least 2,386 inmates. Two inmates are scheduled for supervised release, but whether they...
LINCOLN, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sangamonsun.com

No “gathering outside the home” school admin tells kids

No “gathering outside the home” school admin tells kids Check out what Glenview officials are demanding of some students. No “gathering outside the home” extends into winter break, school administrators tell parents. For the latest example of how school administrators are increasingly exerting their power over...
GLENVIEW, IL

