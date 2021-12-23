ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 62671 called home by no new registered sex offenders in November

By Sangamon Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62671 in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 62671...

