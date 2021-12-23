ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Oil-Free Zaalouk with Pita

Forks Over Knives
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZaalouk is a creamy cooked Moroccan salad that eats like a dip. This oil-free version pairs perfectly with toasted pita bread as an appetizer for a...

www.forksoverknives.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes#Cayenne#Food Drink#Moroccan
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
Frederick News-Post

Spinach and cheese stuffed mushrooms make buzzworthy party fare

These two-bite stuffed mushrooms are so enticing and will be devoured so quickly when passed around at a gathering, they will shatter any notions that vegetables can’t be buzzworthy party fare. While healthfully produce-driven, they are in a different class entirely from a yawn-inducing cut vegetable platter. For these,...
RECIPES
Temple Daily Telegram

The secret to beautifully glazed roast chicken

The lacquered look of a glazed roasted chicken may be alluring, but it can be a trial to execute well. The sugar in glazes caramelizes in the oven, adding deep sweet-savory notes and intensifying browning. That is, unless the glaze drips off the football-shaped bird, as so many do, creating a sticky, scorched mess on your pan.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

This chocolate olive oil cake with frosting is so simple and easy to prepare! Plus, it is very rich, moist, creamy and really delicious! It is ideal birthday dessert. Bring joy to your home with the wonderful smell and taste of this well moist chocolate cake with olive oil and chocolate buttercream frosting. You will need around 30 minutes to prepare it plus 35 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Forks Over Knives

Classic Vegan Cornbread

When it comes to Southern cooking, cornbread is as classic as it gets. This lightly sweet plant-based version gets a boost of color and flavor from frozen corn and fresh red bell pepper. Serve a big slice as a side to a warm bowl of chili or enjoy on its own with a hearty slather of homemade corn butter.
RECIPES
QSR magazine

PITA Mediterranean Street Food Preps for Growth in 2022

As the restaurant industry navigates emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic, PITA Mediterranean Street Food, the fast-casual, fresh-to-order Mediterranean concept is poised to experience a bright future. The PITA team has worked hard to enhance their resources in unique ways, starting with calculated growth plans and new strategies for 2022.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

Chaulafan with Fried Chicharrones and Salsa Verde Is Like Paella on Another Level

Chef Byron Penafiel’s Ecuadorian upbringing was the main inspiration behind HOWM‘s Chaulafan Chicharrone, since he wanted to elevate the dish from what he at as a child and introduce wild black rice, chorizo, criollo chili peppers and a fried chicharrone garnish. Plus the secret ingredient…salsa verde, which brings the dish to a whole other level.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Salad-Inspired Grilled Cheeses

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is ushering in the 2021 holiday season with a new Caprese Grilled Cheese and the return of the fan-favorite Cranberry Truffle Smoothie. A Caprese salad is a classic Italian salad that consists of sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil. Now you can enjoy these tasty ingredients together in a new way with Tropical Smoothie Cafe's new Caprese Grilled Cheese sandwich. This tasty dish consists of fresh mozzarella cheese, white American cheese, parmesan, tomatoes, basil pesto, and a sweet balsamic glaze all sandwiched between two slices of toasted sourdough bread. The new sandwich pairs perfectly with the Cranberry Truffle Smoothie, which is made up of strawberries and cranberries blended with white chocolate and non-fat yogurt.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy