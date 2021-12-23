Oil-Free Zaalouk with Pita

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is ushering in the 2021 holiday season with a new Caprese Grilled Cheese and the return of the fan-favorite Cranberry Truffle Smoothie. A Caprese salad is a classic Italian salad that consists of sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil. Now you can enjoy these tasty ingredients together in a new way with Tropical Smoothie Cafe's new Caprese Grilled Cheese sandwich. This tasty dish consists of fresh mozzarella cheese, white American cheese, parmesan, tomatoes, basil pesto, and a sweet balsamic glaze all sandwiched between two slices of toasted sourdough bread. The new sandwich pairs perfectly with the Cranberry Truffle Smoothie, which is made up of strawberries and cranberries blended with white chocolate and non-fat yogurt.
