Eric Clapton’s Management Issues Statement About Bootleg Lawsuit

river1037.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after lawyers for Eric Clapton successfully sued a German woman. for trying to sell a bootleg CD on eBay, the rocker’s management has issued a “clarification to set the record straight” following “widespread and often misleading” press stories. Of particular note, the...

www.river1037.com

Middletown Press

Widow Ordered to Pay Thousands for Attempting to Sell Husband’s Eric Clapton Bootleg

UPDATE (12/17): Speaking with The Guardian, Eric Clapton’s manager, Michael Eaton, said of the case, “Germany is a country where sales of bootleg and counterfeit CDs are rife, which damages the industry and customers with poor quality and misleading recordings. Along with a number of other major artists and record companies, over a number of years Eric Clapton has, through German lawyers, successfully pursued hundreds of bootleg cases in the German courts under routine German copyright procedures.”
mxdwn.com

Eric Clapton Sues 55-Year-Old Woman For Alleged Copyright Infringement After Attempted Sale Of Bootleg CD On eBay

World renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist Eric Clapton, has again made headlines, and this time, he used time and money and successfully sued a 55 year-old woman for copyright infringement after attempting to sell a bootleg copy of his work. After spending the entire pandemic as an anti-vaxxer and against any COVID-19 regulations, the 76 year-old guitarist had decided to take a seemingly innocent and harmless woman in Germany to court for a CD that was on sale for $11 on ebay.
Eric Clapton
Page Six

Eric Clapton sues woman for selling bootleg concert CD on eBay

Nobody riffs on Eric Clapton — least of all bootleggers. As one widow just learned, Clapton doesn’t take too kindly to anyone profiting off of his music — not even just $11. The Cream guitarist has won a copyright infringement case against a woman in Germany who attempted to sell a burned copy of a Clapton concert recorded in the 1980s. DW reported that she copied the work from a CD purchased at a department store by her late husband in 1987.
wfav951.com

Eric Clapton Backtracks On Suing ‘Bootleg’ Widow

Seemingly due to the public relations disaster it ended up becoming, Eric Clapton will not seek to collect on the court-order fine imposed on a German widow selling a bootleg of him on eBay. Clapton won a judgement against a 55-year-old German widow who sold a bootleg CD of a...
societyofrock.com

Eric Clapton Wins Case Against $11 Bootleg CD

Eric Clapton wins a lawsuit against a German widow who tried to sell a bootlegged copy of one of his concerts on eBay. The woman known as Gabriele P. listed a pirated version of Clapton’s Live USA album for 9.95 euros, or about $11.20 according to Deutsche Welle. However,...
#Bootleg Lawsuit
The Hollywood Reporter

wiltonbulletin.com

Widow Ordered to Pay Thousands for Attempting to Sell Husband’s Eric Clapton Bootleg

Vulture

Eric Clapton, Recurring 2021 Villain, Wins $11 Bootleg CD Lawsuit

Maybe lay down for a bit, man. Eric Clapton has capped off his Year of Jackassery by winning a lawsuit against a German widow who tried to sell an unauthorized bootleg album on eBay for $11. Rolling Stone reports that the woman claims she was unaware that the album, Eric Clapton — Live USA, fell under the category of copyright infringement; her late husband had purchased it at a department store in the late ’80s. “They told me Eric Clapton had complained,” she told German newspaper Bild last month. “The CD is said to have been recorded illegally. I received a warning first, then the ruling.” Despite an appeal, a Düsseldorf regional court judge ordered the woman to pay nearly $4,000 in legal fees for both parties, and if she attempts to sell the copy of Eric Clapton — Live USA again, she would face a fine of about $281,000 or serve six months in prison. While Clapton has not commented on the lawsuit, his manager told The Guardian that Germany is a “country where sales of bootleg and counterfeit CDs are rife, which damages the industry and customers with poor quality and misleading recordings.” We’re sure Slowhand is celebrating this big win with all of his friends … oh, wait …
