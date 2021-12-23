ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61072 in week ending Nov. 13

By Rockford Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61072 in the week ending Nov. 13 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender...

Week ending Dec. 25: one inmate sentenced in Jackson County to be released

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Jackson County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Covid brought officers into conflict with normally law-abiding people – police

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown rules brought police into conflict with normally law-abiding citizens, the head of the representative body for officers has said.Restrictions imposed by the Stormont Executive to cut social contacts in a bid to slow the spread of the virus were left for police to enforce.While the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they adopted an approach of encouraging and explaining in a bid to make the public comply, there was also enforcement with fines handed out to those who broke the rules.The PSNI were criticised by some for not intervening when large crowds gathered in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

