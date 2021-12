With 2022 near, it’s time to take stock of 2021, some good and some, well, not so good. The good fishing is at, or near, all-time highs in most states, Louisiana included, and with the new variant spreading its holiday misery far and wide, it looks like we’ll have at least another year dealing with COVID, which means we’ll see more and more of our friends on the water.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO