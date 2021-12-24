ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Steveson Hypes His Official WWE Debut On Tonight’s 205 Live Broadcast

By Ryan Clark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Steveson will be making his official WWE debut on tonight’s episode of 205 Live. Steveson took to Instagram on Thursday, hyping his match with Andre Chase. Bobby Steveson, who is the brother of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, will be using “Damon Kemp” as his ring name in...

