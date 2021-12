The Show Goes On (TSGO) today announced plans to build a circus in the metaverse. At the moment, tech and finance headlines are filled with jaw-dropping news of “mega super yachts” and “Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT” selling for insane amounts, some even up to $3 million dollars. For those that are more versed and understanding of this new digital frontier, and for those newbies exploring and doing some research into the major brands and companies exploring and already producing, you quickly realize this could be the beginning of something huge; a monumental shift in the digital “verse”. And it’s not just for giant tech companies like the former Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), now Meta, or video gaming companies; The Show Goes On is also diving in headfirst to join the new wave.

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO