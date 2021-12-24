ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Walt Breitinger: End of year gratitude, Words of wisdom

The Southern
 2 days ago

We at Breitinger & Sons wish to thank our readers, farmers, commodity producers, those in the supply chain, and all those who put food on our table. Here's a holiday greeting from our Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack:. “As we wrap up 2021 and begin a new year, I wanted...

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

WORDS OF WISDOM – Unexpected Gifts: Giving From the Heart

Putting aside the hubbub, the seemingly endless demands on us to be “in the holiday mode”, I find my purpose and comfort in the quiet of the winter, as I contemplate what are the best gifts to exchange. The birds quietly chatter their thanks as I fill their...
SOCIETY
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Gratitude Attitude

How can you have a gratitude attitude in times of uncertainty and loss? On this Dana Being Dana, Dana is joined by Napervillians who really contribute to their community. The group explores the connection between giving and gratitude and how to show up and spread love. Guests on the Show.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Austin Daily Herald

Tim Penny: Reflecting on the past year — Gratitude

With the new year just days away, I have been taking some time to reflect on this past year. It was a year that, although challenging for many, filled me with hope and inspiration for the future of southern Minnesota. It was also a year during which we celebrated an important milestone here at Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF): 35 years of investing in our 20-county region.
MINNESOTA STATE
Inc.com

Warren Buffett Says You Can Spot a Great Leader by Simply Looking for This 1 Trait

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has wise hiring advice for companies seeking good leaders. While you may think his advice is firmly entrenched in the common sense camp -- I mean, it should be a non-negotiable requirement when hiring for top leadership positions, right? -- it's often not common practice. Buffett once said,
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
John Maynard Keynes
Person
Tom Vilsack
MarketRealist

Who Are the Richest Women in the World? Top Billionaires Revealed

There has been a shakeup in the world billionaire rankings in 2021. After being the world’s richest person, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Forbes released a list of the richest women in the world. While many people thought so, Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott isn't the richest woman in the world.
ECONOMY
The Intercept

The 10 Worst Americans of 2021

At this time of year we traditionally reflect upon our blessings and forgive those who have trespassed against us. But we’ve been trying that for millennia, and the results have been unsatisfactory. So let’s discard the accumulated wisdom of all humanity’s spiritual traditions and focus our mental energy instead on how much we dislike various awful people around us. Merry Christmas.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Breitinger Sons
Agriculture Online

AgrAbility continues to help farmers, ranchers with disabilities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) recently announced an initial investment of more than $1.2 million for a total investment of more than $5 million over four years for the USDA’s AgrAbility program. The program helps America’s farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers with disabilities...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Drunk City

The CDC devotes a fair amount of research to what it calls “Excessive Alcohol Use.” It does so because of the terrible toll it takes on Americans both in terms of their health and financially. Excessive alcohol use is divided into three categories, according to the CDC: Binge drinking, defined as consuming 4 or more […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Motley Fool

Dave Ramsey Recommends Following These 5 Habits of Millionaires

Could adopting these habits help you become wealthy too?. Dave Ramsey suggests adopting certain habits of millionaires. These include reading often and avoiding debt. Following Ramsey's advice may not always work in every situation. Wealthy people often approach their financial situations differently than people who struggle more with their money....
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

More Stimulus Checks For Millions of American Families and Individuals

With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
INCOME TAX
Thrive Global

Resilience+ Is My Word of the Year

As we mark the close of another challenging year, my word of the year is “Resilience+.” And, actually it’s my leading contender for word of the decade. (Yes, I know it’s early, but it’s hard to imagine anything displacing it in the years ahead.) Just...
VACCINES
Morning Sun

Good cheer and gratitude for Christmas — all year ’round

Peace on earth, goodwill to all. Lately I’ve been wishing these winter holiday sentiments weren’t limited to specific dates on the calendar. Last month, for instance, we counted our blessings before slicing the Thanksgiving turkey, but resumed the habit of complaining about everything from corrupt politics to lousy football teams as soon as the good china was cleared from the table.As Christmas approaches, our hearts soften again. We mail greeting cards declaring our hope for humanity and belief in the Divine. We stuff a few dollars in red kettles outside local shops. But once the holiday evergreens are taken down and the last trace of glitter is swept away, we return to business as usual while the crabby months of Seasonal Affective Disorder drag on.
FESTIVAL
TIME

What Low-Wage Workers Understand About the True Meaning of Christmas

The manger scenes that decorate homes and church yards this time of year remind us that first-century shepherds were the original witnesses to the good news of Jesus. The low-wage workers of their day, shepherds in first-century Palestine were either young boys from poor families or migrant workers—the same class of people who work for less than a living wage today in the food service and hospitality industries. The angels in the Christmas story do not entrust the message of “peace on earth, good will to all people” to the religious leaders, politicians, or influencers of the ancient world. Low-wage workers get the news while they are working in the fields. They walk off the job to become the first witnesses of the Messiah’s birth.
FESTIVAL
Eureka Times-Standard

My Word | The word of the year is ‘reparation’

The word of the year is reparation. Its meaning is to repair a wrong, to compensate the wronged entity to help make right that wrong. Is there any reparation that can ever make right what has been done to those that are called black in this country? The suffering and inequality of those people didn’t end when slavery ended, it is ongoing and present today.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy