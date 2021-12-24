Walt Breitinger: End of year gratitude, Words of wisdom

Peace on earth, goodwill to all. Lately I’ve been wishing these winter holiday sentiments weren’t limited to specific dates on the calendar. Last month, for instance, we counted our blessings before slicing the Thanksgiving turkey, but resumed the habit of complaining about everything from corrupt politics to lousy football teams as soon as the good china was cleared from the table.As Christmas approaches, our hearts soften again. We mail greeting cards declaring our hope for humanity and belief in the Divine. We stuff a few dollars in red kettles outside local shops. But once the holiday evergreens are taken down and the last trace of glitter is swept away, we return to business as usual while the crabby months of Seasonal Affective Disorder drag on.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO