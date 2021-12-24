ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Postgame broadcast: We broke down the Titans' great win over the 49ers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans came back to life, beat the 49ers 20-17 with a very late field goal and got their magic number for...

ESPN

A.J. Brown's second half energizes Tennessee Titans in win over 49ers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown provided much-needed life for an anemic offense in the Titans' 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. He was itching...
NFL
49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Thursday Night's 20-17 Win Over the 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans rallied for a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest:. All night long, teammates kept telling Titans receiver A.J. Brown: "Welcome back! Welcome back!" Brown returned to action after missing the last three games, and he made a heck of a difference. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he was a sparkplug all game long. Brown made a 42-yard catch on a down-field heave from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown late. Brown came up big time and again on third down, which extended drives. "I am very grateful, just to play football again," Brown said. "I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. … This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living."
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Merry Christmas: Titans Rally for 20-17 Win Over 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Thursday night proved ready for primetime. A second half comeback awarded the Titans with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. As 69,361 fans watched at Nissan Stadium – along with NFL fans watching on televisions across the country -- the Titans turned in a memorable comeback to edge even closer to their second straight AFC South title.
NFL
NBC Sports

What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in 49ers' loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jimmy Garoppolo was playing as well as any quarterback in the league during the second half of the season. His play was a big reason the 49ers were among the hottest teams in the NFL. On Thursday night, his performance was a big reason for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Titans takeaways from clutch Week 16 win over 49ers on Thursday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans Week 16 win over the San Francisco 49ers was certainly a thrilling one to watch. Tennessee entered the locker room down 10-0 but emerged victorious on a late, 44-yard field-goal by kicker Randy Bullock, which gave Tennessee the lead for good. Tennessee improved to 10-5 with the victory and can clinch the AFC South if the Indianapolis Colts lose on Christmas Day. After the clutch win, we take a look at the Titans-49ers game with a few Titans Week 16 takeaways in mind.
NFL
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: 49ers vs. Titans picks to win $25,000

It feels like Week 15 just ended. But after a wild and trying week, the leadoff act for Christmas weekend is something nothing short of remarkable. After all, it isn’t exactly hard to imagine both the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans getting hot in the NFL playoffs and meeting in Los Angeles in mid-February for Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With AFC South on hold, Titans can still clinch playoff spot or regain No. 1 seed in Week 16

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) won’t be clinching the AFC South in Week 16 after the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, 22-16. The good news for the Titans is that their magic number is down to one. That means Tennessee can clinch simply by winning one of their next two games against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 or the Houston Texans in Week 18.
NFL

